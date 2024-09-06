Last update:

Scalable, multi-functional device lays groundwork for advanced quantum applications

Quantum Physics news

Researchers create a one-dimensional gas out of light

Physicists at the University of Bonn and the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RPTU) have created a one-dimensional gas out of light. This has enabled them to test theoretical predictions about the transition into this ...

Quantum Physics

Sep 6, 2024

1

52

Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?

Neutron stars are timelike matter with a maximum mass of about 2.34 solar masses in quantum chromodynamics (the strong color force). Black holes are spacelike matter that have no maximum mass, but a minimum mass of 2.35 solar ...

General Physics

dialog

Sep 6, 2024

5

291

Entangled photon pairs enable hidden image encoding

Researchers at the Paris Institute of Nanoscience at Sorbonne University have developed a new method to encode images into the quantum correlations of photon pairs, making it invisible to conventional imaging techniques. ...

Optics & Photonics

Sep 4, 2024

1

167

More news

Condensed Matter
Researchers create entangled quantum magnets with protected quantum excitations
Quantum Physics
Chiral molecule research achieves near-complete separation in quantum states
General Physics
Novel encoding mechanism unveiled for particle physics
Optics & Photonics
Quantum optical phenomenon in the brain challenges conventional view of amyloid in Alzheimer's
General Physics
New research suggests a way to capture physicists' most wanted particle—gravitons
Condensed Matter
Physicists predict existence of new exciton type
Quantum Physics
Quantum nonlocality demonstrated in first loophole-free test of Hardy's paradox
General Physics
Research team develops atomic comagnetometer that suppresses noise by two orders of magnitude
Optics & Photonics
Scientists create ultracompact polarization-entangled photon sources for miniaturized quantum devices
Condensed Matter
Sound drives 'quantum jumps' between electron orbits
Quantum Physics
Study proposes generalized approach to light-matter interactions
Quantum Physics
Physicists ease path to entanglement for quantum sensing
Optics & Photonics
Test of a prototype quantum internet runs under New York City for half a month
Quantum Physics
Researcher explores how you can stretch your mind to grasp quantum entanglement
Superconductivity
Unconventional interface superconductor could benefit quantum computing
Soft Matter
Langbeinites show talents as 3D quantum spin liquids
Quantum Physics
Could we ever harness quantum vacuum energy?
Superconductivity
Study uncovers condensed-matter dark states in a quantum system with two pairs of sublattices
Quantum Physics
3D ion magnet offers new experimental frontier for quantum information processing
Optics & Photonics
Physicists observe key minuscule molecular interactions in ultra-fast atomic processes

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Quantum Physics
A maximally entangled quantum state with a fixed spectrum does not exist in the presence of noise, mathematician claims
Quantum Physics
Freeze-frame: Researchers develop world's fastest microscope that can see electrons in motion
Optics & Photonics
Researchers observe Floquet states in colloidal nanoplatelets driven by visible pulses
General Physics
Physicists successfully observe Kibble–Zurek scaling in an atomic Fermi superfluid
Condensed Matter
Ultrathin quantum light sources: Scientists show excitonic interactions boost efficiency of entangled photon generation
Optics & Photonics
Scientists harness quantum microprocessor chips for advanced molecular spectroscopy simulation
General Physics
Researchers precisely measure effect of electromagnetic shielding in beryllium atoms
General Physics
Photon entanglement could explain the rapid brain signals behind consciousness
Condensed Matter
Physicists uncover new phenomena in fractional quantum Hall effects
Condensed Matter
Theoretical research holds promise for advancing modular quantum information processing
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Evolution
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
Astronomy
AI helps distinguish dark matter from cosmic noise
Load more