Quantum Physics news

Scalable, multi-functional device lays groundwork for advanced quantum applications
Researchers have demonstrated a new multi-functional device that could help advance the scalability of solid-state color centers, enabling them to be used in larger and more complex quantum computers and networks. As efficient ...
Optics & Photonics
1 hour ago
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Solving the problem of error is essential for the practical application of quantum computing technologies that surpass the performance of digital computers. Information input into a qubit, the smallest unit of quantum computation, ...
Optics & Photonics
1 hour ago
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
In work published in Science Advances, Hayato Goto from the RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing in Japan has proposed a new quantum error correction approach using what he calls "many-hypercube codes."
Quantum Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Neutral atom innovations by quantum systems accelerator mark quantum computing milestones
Before quantum computers can solve complex problems, researchers must develop technologies that manage larger numbers of qubits (the building blocks of quantum computers) for extended periods. Neutral atoms play an important ...
Quantum Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Researchers advance new class of quantum critical metal that could advance electronic devices
A new study led by Rice University's Qimiao Si has unveiled a new class of quantum critical metal, shedding light on the intricate interactions of electrons within quantum materials. Published in Physical Review Letters on ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 6, 2024
Researchers create a one-dimensional gas out of light
Physicists at the University of Bonn and the University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RPTU) have created a one-dimensional gas out of light. This has enabled them to test theoretical predictions about the transition into this ...
Quantum Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Physicists capture images of atoms flowing along a boundary without resistance despite obstacles in their path
Typically, electrons are free agents that can move through most metals in any direction. When they encounter an obstacle, the charged particles experience friction and scatter randomly like colliding billiard balls.
Condensed Matter
Sep 6, 2024
Theoretical research establishes unified way to quantify vital quantum properties
The foundation of nearly all quantum information applications—such as computation and communication—rely on the quantum properties of superposition and entanglement.
Quantum Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Neutron stars are timelike matter with a maximum mass of about 2.34 solar masses in quantum chromodynamics (the strong color force). Black holes are spacelike matter that have no maximum mass, but a minimum mass of 2.35 solar ...
General Physics
Sep 6, 2024
Entangled photon pairs enable hidden image encoding
Researchers at the Paris Institute of Nanoscience at Sorbonne University have developed a new method to encode images into the quantum correlations of photon pairs, making it invisible to conventional imaging techniques. ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 4, 2024
Major leap for nuclear clock paves way for ultraprecise timekeeping
The world keeps time with the ticks of atomic clocks, but a new type of clock under development—a nuclear clock—could revolutionize how we measure time and probe fundamental physics.
General Physics
Sep 4, 2024
Quantum error correction research reveals fundamental insights into quantum systems
As scientists and researchers increasingly look to quantum computing to aid in complex problem-solving and advance our understanding of the universe—quantum error correction has become a critical area of scientific inquiry.
Quantum Physics
Sep 4, 2024
Bridging quantum mechanics and cosmology: The role of the generalized uncertainty principle
In a continuous pursuit to understand the fundamental laws that govern the universe, researchers have ventured deep into the realms of string theory, loop quantum gravity, and quantum geometry. These advanced theoretical ...
General Physics
Sep 4, 2024
Cold-atom simulator demonstrates quantum entanglement between electronic and motional states
Researchers from the Institute for Molecular Science have revealed quantum entanglement between electronic and motional states in their ultrafast quantum simulator, generated by the repulsive force due to the strong interaction ...
Quantum Physics
Sep 3, 2024
A device to sort photon states could be useful for quantum optical computer circuits
To build light-based quantum technologies, scientists and engineers need the ability to generate and manipulate photons as individuals or a few at a time. To build such quantum photonic logic gates that might be used in an ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 2, 2024
Experiments demonstrates chiral quantum heating and cooling with an optically controlled ion
Heat engines, converting heat into useful work, are vital in modern society. With advances in nanotechnology, exploring quantum heat engines (QHEs) is crucial for designing efficient systems and understanding quantum thermodynamics.
Optics & Photonics
Sep 2, 2024
Researcher discusses a new type of collective interference effect
A team led by Robert Keil and Tommaso Faleo from the Department of Experimental Physics has investigated the relationship between entanglement and interference in quantum systems of more than two particles in the laboratory.
Quantum Physics
Sep 2, 2024
Study predicts a new quantum anomalous crystal in fractionally filled moiré superlattices
Moiré superlattices, structures that arise when two layers of two-dimensional (2D) materials are overlaid with a small twist angle, have been the focus of numerous physics studies. This is because they have recently been ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 2, 2024
Higher-order topological simulation unlocks new potential in quantum computers
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have successfully simulated higher-order topological (HOT) lattices with unprecedented accuracy using digital quantum computers. These complex lattice structures ...
Quantum Physics
Aug 30, 2024
Using a gamma ray burst to search for violations of Einstein's relativity postulates
Einstein's theory of relativity is based on two assumptions, or postulates. The first is that the laws of physics look the same to everyone traveling in a straight line with no acceleration.
General Physics
Aug 30, 2024
