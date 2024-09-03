Last update:
Mathematics news
Mathematicians model a puzzling breakdown in cooperative behavior
Darwin was puzzled by cooperation in nature—it ran directly against natural selection and the notion of survival of the fittest. But over the past decades, evolutionary mathematicians have used game theory to better understand ...
Mathematics
Sep 3, 2024
0
187
Different mathematical solving methods can affect how information is memorized
The way we memorize information—a mathematical problem statement, for example—reveals the way we process it. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in collaboration with CY Cergy Paris University (CYU) and Bourgogne ...
Mathematics
Aug 30, 2024
0
70
Framework for solving parabolic partial differential equations could guide computer graphics and geometry processing
Computer graphics and geometry processing research provide the tools needed to simulate physical phenomena like fire and flames, aiding the creation of visual effects in video games and movies as well as the fabrication of ...
Mathematics
Aug 28, 2024
0
54
Mathematicians debunk GPS assumptions to offer improvements
The summer holidays are ending, which for many concludes with a long drive home and reliance on GPS devices to get safely home. But every now and then, GPS devices can suggest strange directions or get briefly confused about ...
Mathematics
Aug 28, 2024
3
123
Generalized splitting-ring number theoretic transform
Number theoretic transform (NTT) is widely recognized as the most efficient method for computing polynomial multiplication with high dimension and integral coefficients, due to its quasilinear complexity.
Mathematics
Aug 28, 2024
0
19
Cold math, hot topic: Applied theory offers new insights into sea ice thermal conductivity
A new applied mathematical theory could enhance our understanding of how sea ice affects global climate, potentially improving the accuracy of climate predictions.
Mathematics
Aug 27, 2024
0
233
Mathematicians unlock the secrets of ouzo's cloudy transformation
Mathematicians at Loughborough University have turned their attention to a fascinating observation that has intrigued scientists and cocktail enthusiasts alike: the mysterious way ouzo, a popular anise-flavored liquor, turns ...
Mathematics
Aug 22, 2024
1
150
New research analyzes 'Finnegans Wake' for novel spacing between punctuation marks
Statistical analysis of classic literature has shown that the way punctuation breaks up text obeys certain universal mathematical relationships. James Joyce's tome "Finnegans Wake," however, famously breaks the rules of normal ...
Mathematics
Aug 20, 2024
0
74
Study uses topological data analysis to identify voting deserts
In past years, elections in the U.S. have been marked by stories of long waiting lines at the voting polls. Add other barriers, like long commutes and inadequate transportation, and voting can become inaccessible. But these ...
Mathematics
Aug 12, 2024
0
1
Those with the biggest biases choose first, according to new math study
In just a few months, voters across America will head to the polls to decide who will be the next U.S. president. A new study draws on mathematics to break down how humans make decisions like this one.
Mathematics
Aug 12, 2024
1
71
Real equity in math education is about more than good grades and test scores
Math education outcomes in the United States have been unequal for decades. Learners in the top 10% socioeconomically tend to be about four grade levels ahead of learners in the bottom 10%—a statistic that has remained ...
Mathematics
Jul 31, 2024
1
30
Mathematical method for spectral density estimation set to unlock ocean mysteries
Researchers at The University of Western Australia's ARC Industrial Transformation Research Hub for Transforming Energy Infrastructure through Digital Engineering (TIDE) have made a significant mathematical breakthrough that ...
Mathematics
Jul 5, 2024
0
10
Losing count: The mathematical magic of counting curves
How can you figure out which points lie on a certain curve? And how many possible curves do you count by a given number of points? These are the kinds of questions Pim Spelier of the Mathematical Institute studied during ...
Mathematics
Jul 5, 2024
0
25
Stress testing pension funds—researchers present technique based on hidden Markov regime switching model
"We wanted to investigate how second pillar pension funds react to financial crises and how to protect them from the crises," says Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) professor Dr. Audrius Kabašinskas, who, together with ...
Mathematics
Jun 26, 2024
0
4
New mathematical proof helps to solve equations with random components
Whether it's physical phenomena, share prices or climate models—many dynamic processes in our world can be described mathematically with the aid of partial differential equations. Thanks to stochastics—an area of mathematics ...
Mathematics
Jun 24, 2024
0
35
Merging AI and human efforts to tackle complex mathematical problems
By rapidly analyzing large amounts of data and making accurate predictions, artificial intelligence (AI) tools could help to answer many long-standing research questions. For instance, they could help to identify new materials ...
Mathematics
Jun 24, 2024
2
23
Why expanding access to algebra is a matter of civil rights
Bob Moses, who helped register Black residents to vote in Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement, believed civil rights went beyond the ballot box. To Moses, who was a teacher as well as an activist, math literacy is ...
Mathematics
Jun 20, 2024
0
38
Students' awareness of their cognitive processes facilitates the learning of math, finds study
The purpose of education is to ensure that students acquire the skills necessary for succeeding in a world that is constantly changing. Self-assessment, or teaching students how to examine and evaluate their own learning ...
Mathematics
Jun 19, 2024
2
92
Study finds cooperation can still evolve even with limited payoff memory
Direct reciprocity facilitates cooperation in repeated social interactions. Traditional models suggest that individuals learn to adopt conditionally cooperative strategies if they have multiple encounters with their partner. ...
Mathematics
Jun 19, 2024
0
7
New research disproves a long-held 'cognitive illusion' that hockey goaltenders improve under pressure
The good news is that—statistically speaking—there is reason to believe Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner will improve against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.
Mathematics
Jun 13, 2024
0
18