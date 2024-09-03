Mathematics news

Last update:

Mathematicians model a puzzling breakdown in cooperative behavior

Darwin was puzzled by cooperation in nature—it ran directly against natural selection and the notion of survival of the fittest. But over the past decades, evolutionary mathematicians have used game theory to better understand ...

Sep 3, 2024

Mathematicians debunk GPS assumptions to offer improvements

The summer holidays are ending, which for many concludes with a long drive home and reliance on GPS devices to get safely home. But every now and then, GPS devices can suggest strange directions or get briefly confused about ...

Aug 28, 2024

Generalized splitting-ring number theoretic transform

Number theoretic transform (NTT) is widely recognized as the most efficient method for computing polynomial multiplication with high dimension and integral coefficients, due to its quasilinear complexity.

Aug 28, 2024

Study uses topological data analysis to identify voting deserts

In past years, elections in the U.S. have been marked by stories of long waiting lines at the voting polls. Add other barriers, like long commutes and inadequate transportation, and voting can become inaccessible. But these ...

Aug 12, 2024

Losing count: The mathematical magic of counting curves

How can you figure out which points lie on a certain curve? And how many possible curves do you count by a given number of points? These are the kinds of questions Pim Spelier of the Mathematical Institute studied during ...

Jul 5, 2024

Why expanding access to algebra is a matter of civil rights

Bob Moses, who helped register Black residents to vote in Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement, believed civil rights went beyond the ballot box. To Moses, who was a teacher as well as an activist, math literacy is ...

Jun 20, 2024

