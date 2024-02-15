February 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Studies recommend increased research into achievement, engagement to raise student math scores

by La Trobe University

math homework
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A new study into classroom practices, led by Dr. Steve Murphy, has found extensive research fails to uncover how teachers can remedy poor student engagement and perform well in math.

More than 3,000 were reviewed over the course of the study, but only 26 contained detailed steps for teachers to improve both student engagement and results in math. The review is published in the journal Teaching and Teacher Education.

Dr. Murphy said the scarcity of research involving was concerning.

"Children's engagement in math begins to decline from the beginning of primary school while their mathematical identity begins to solidify," Dr. Murphy said.

"We need more research that investigates achievement and engagement together to give teachers good advice on how to engage students in mathematics and perform well.

"La Trobe has developed a model for research that can achieve this."

While teachers play an important role in making decisions that impact the , Dr. Murphy said are also highly influential in children's math education journeys.

"We often hear parents say, 'It's OK, I was never good at math,' but they'd never say that to their child about reading or writing," Dr. Murphy said.

La Trobe's School of Education is determined to improve mathematical outcomes for students, arguing it's an important school subject that is highly applicable in today's technologically rich society.

Previous research led by Dr. Murphy published in Educational Studies in Mathematics found many parents were unfamiliar with the modern ways of teaching math and lacked to independently assist their children learning math during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The implication for parents is that you don't need to be a great mathematician to support your children in math, you just need to be willing to learn a little about how schools teach math today," Dr. Murphy said.

"It's not all bad news for educators and parents. Parents don't need to teach math; they just need to support what their children's teacher is doing.

"Keeping positive, being encouraging and interested in their children's math learning goes a long way."

More information: Steve Murphy et al, A scoping review of research into mathematics classroom practices and affect, Teaching and Teacher Education (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.tate.2023.104235

Steve Murphy et al, Parents' experiences of mathematics learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic: a typology of parental engagement in mathematics education, Educational Studies in Mathematics (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s10649-023-10224-1

Provided by La Trobe University

Citation: Studies recommend increased research into achievement, engagement to raise student math scores (2024, February 15) retrieved 15 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-engagement-student-math-scores.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Math anxiety' causes students to disengage, says study
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Negative radius convention equivalent but not equal?

Feb 14, 2024

Are these two optimization problems equivalent?

Feb 14, 2024

Tennis Probabilities Challenge

Feb 14, 2024

Degrees of Freedom in Lagrangian Mechanics for a Fractal Path

Feb 13, 2024

Requesting constructive criticism for my paper

Feb 12, 2024

A function and its inverse

Feb 12, 2024

More from General Math

Load comments (0)