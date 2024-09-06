La Trobe University is a multi-campus university in Victoria, Australia. It was established in 1964 by an Act of Parliament to become the third oldest university in the state of Victoria. The main campus of La Trobe is located in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora; two other major campuses are located in the Victorian city of Bendigo and the NSW-Victorian border centre of Albury-Wodonga. The university has a number of smaller campuses at Mildura, Shepparton, and Beechworth as well as a campus in Melbourne's CBD. La Trobe offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses across five major faculties, covering all the main learning areas: Education; Health Sciences; Humanities and Social Sciences; Business, Economics and Law; and Science, Technology and Engineering. La Trobe is considered to be particularly strong in the area of arts and humanities; this was reflected in the 2005 Times Higher Education Supplement, where it was ranked amongst the top 25 institutions in the world in this category and third best in Australia.

Address 3086 Plenty Road, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Website http://www.latrobe.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Trobe_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

