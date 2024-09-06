Last update:

Why are we so fascinated with aliens?

Astrobiology news

Robert Smith is convinced the aliens have won. "The invasion has happened—it's all over," says the University of Alberta space historian who teaches a course on the history of extraterrestrials.

Sep 6, 2024

Astrobiologist explores likelihood of life originating on Earth

Florida Tech astrobiologist Manasvi Lingam has asked life's biggest questions from a young age. Though he can't recall his exact queries, he says his interests were perfectly consistent with those of other children: dinosaurs ...

Aug 23, 2024

Exoplanets may contain more water than previously thought

We know that the Earth has an iron core surrounded by a mantle of silicate bedrock and water (oceans) on its surface. Science has used this simple planet model until today for investigating exoplanets—planets that orbit ...

Aug 20, 2024

Signatures of life could survive near surfaces of the moons Enceladus and Europa, NASA experiment suggests
Scientists unveil cosmic fingerprints of sulfur rings
Increasing the understanding of early life on Earth could shape the search for life on other planets
Astronomers find surprising ice world in the habitable zone with JWST data
Detecting intelligent life that's light years away: Greenhouse gases could signal alien activity
Hydrothermal vents on seafloors of 'ocean worlds' could support life, new study says
Watery planets orbiting dead stars may be good candidates for studying life—if they can survive long enough
New research finds lake under Mars ice cap unlikely
New instrument to search for signs of life on other planets
What impact does ozone have on an exoplanet?
Cryovolcanism: Why study it? What can it teach us about finding life beyond Earth?
Sulfur molecules from space may have seeded early life on Earth
Could Martian atmospheric samples teach us more about the red planet than surface samples?
Dyson spheres: Astronomers report potential candidates for alien structures, and evidence against their existence
International planet hunters unveil massive catalog of strange worlds
Earth 2.0 or its evil twin? Discovery of Earth-sized planet could shed light on conditions necessary for life
Could alien solar panels be technosignatures?
Exploring the depths: How iron snow could unlock the secrets of life on Europa
Exploring extremes in the search for life on Mars
Webb cracks case of inflated exoplanet

Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Did Earth's multicellular life depend on plate tectonics?
Researchers shed light on how key ingredient for life may form in space
Discovery of biomarkers in space—conditions on Saturn's moon Enceladus simulated in the laboratory
Scientists help unravel life's cosmic beginnings
Tracing the origins of organic matter in Martian sediments
What deadly Venus can tell us about life on other worlds
AI may be to blame for our failure to make contact with alien civilizations
Astronomers are on the hunt for Dyson spheres
We need to consider conservation efforts on Mars, say researchers
Looking for life on Enceladus: What questions should we ask?
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
