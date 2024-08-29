Last update:
Superconductivity news
Physics researchers identify new multiple Majorana zero modes in superconducting SnTe
A collaborative research team has identified the world's first multiple Majorana zero modes (MZMs) in a single vortex of the superconducting topological crystalline insulator SnTe and exploited crystal symmetry to control ...
Superconductivity
Aug 29, 2024
0
88
Study uncovers broken mirror symmetry in the Fermi-liquid-like phase of a cuprate
Materials that exhibit superconducting properties at high temperatures, known as high-temperature superconductors, have been the focus of numerous recent studies, as they can be used to develop new technologies that perform ...
Superconductivity
Aug 27, 2024
0
38
Superconductivity study confirms existence of edge supercurrents
Topological materials are materials that have unusual properties that arise because their wavefunction—the physical law guiding the electrons—is knotted or twisted. Where the topological material meets the surrounding ...
Superconductivity
Aug 26, 2024
0
29
Unconventional interface superconductor could benefit quantum computing
A multi-institutional team of scientists in the United States, led by physicist Peng Wei at the University of California, Riverside, has developed a new superconductor material that could potentially be used in quantum computing ...
Superconductivity
Aug 23, 2024
0
149
Validation of superconductor theory: Cooper pairs display wave-like distribution in Kagome metals
A superconductivity theory proposed by a Würzburg physics team has been validated in an international experiment that showed Cooper pairs display wave-like distribution in Kagome metals. The finding will enable new technological ...
Condensed Matter
Aug 23, 2024
1
250
Study uncovers condensed-matter dark states in a quantum system with two pairs of sublattices
Dark states are quantum states in which a system does not interact with external fields, such as light (i.e., photons) or electromagnetic fields. These states, which generally occur due to interferences between the pathways ...
Superconductivity
Aug 22, 2024
0
95
Researchers observe 'locked' electron pairs in a superconductor cuprate
For the past century since their discovery, superconductors and their mysterious atomic properties have left researchers in awe. These special materials allow electricity to flow through them without any energy loss. They ...
Superconductivity
Aug 15, 2024
6
250
Team fabricates world's highest-performance superconducting wire segment
Our future energy may depend on high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires. This technology's ability to carry electricity without resistance at temperatures higher than those required by traditional superconductors could ...
Superconductivity
Aug 7, 2024
0
128
New study reviews progress in ternary hydrogen-rich superconductors
Room-temperature superconductivity has been a century-long-held dream of scientists. Hydrogen-rich compounds at high pressures are predicted to be potential high-temperature and even room-temperature superconductors and have ...
Superconductivity
Aug 1, 2024
0
1
Layered superconductor coaxed to show unusual properties with potential for quantum computing
A team led by researchers from the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA has designed a unique material based on a conventional superconductor—that is, a substance that enables electrons to travel through it with zero ...
Superconductivity
Jul 31, 2024
0
203
New technique measures superconductivity at very high pressures
In 1911, Heike Kamerlingh Onnes discovered the first superconductor, metallic mercury when cooled to a critical temperature of 4.2 Kelvin, where it conducts electricity without resistance. Ever since materials scientists ...
Superconductivity
Jul 31, 2024
1
97
What makes high temperature superconductivity possible? Researchers get closer to a unified theory
In copper-containing materials called cuprates, superconductivity competes with two properties called magnetic spin and electric charge density wave (CDW) order. These properties reveal different parts of the electrons in ...
Superconductivity
Jul 30, 2024
0
126
New experiment investigates light-induced Meissner effect in optically driven superconductor
Superconductivity is a fascinating phenomenon, which allows a material to sustain an electrical current without any loss. This collective quantum behavior of matter only appears in certain conductors at temperatures far below ...
Superconductivity
Jul 11, 2024
0
272
Understanding the origin of superconductivity in high-temperature copper oxide superconductors
Superconductors are materials that can conduct electricity with zero resistance when cooled to a certain temperature, called the critical temperature. They have applications in many fields, including power grids, maglev trains, ...
Superconductivity
Jul 11, 2024
0
0
Fermionic Hubbard quantum simulator observes antiferromagnetic phase transition
In a study published in Nature, a research team has, for the first time, observed the antiferromagnetic phase transition within a large-scale quantum simulator of the fermionic Hubbard model (FHM).
Superconductivity
Jul 10, 2024
0
197
Physicists move one step closer to topological quantum computing
A team of experimental physicists led by the University of Cologne have shown that it is possible to create superconducting effects in special materials known for their unique edge-only electrical properties. This discovery ...
Superconductivity
Jul 10, 2024
0
87
A prototype superconducting coil opens the way for more energy-efficient electromagnets
How can we advance cutting-edge research but consume less energy? CERN's scientists are working on innovative solutions, and superconductivity is one of the key ingredients.
Condensed Matter
Jul 5, 2024
0
41
A new method to control quantum bound states in superconducting device
Researchers have successfully controlled the quantum mechanical properties of Andreev bound states in bilayer graphene-based Josephson junctions using gate voltage. Their research is published in Physical Review Letters. ...
Superconductivity
Jul 1, 2024
0
33
Updating the textbook on polarization in gallium nitride to optimize wide bandgap semiconductors
An updated model reconciles the gap between recent experiments and theory concerning polarization in wurtzite semiconductors—paving the way for the development of smaller, faster and more efficient electronic devices, according ...
Optics & Photonics
Jun 28, 2024
0
257
A high-temperature superconductor with zero resistance that exhibits strange metal behavior
Researchers at Zhejiang University and Sun Yat-Sen University have gathered evidence of high-temperature superconductivity with zero resistance and strange metal behavior in a material identified in their previous studies.
Condensed Matter
Jun 25, 2024
0
138