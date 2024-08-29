Last update:

Physics researchers identify new multiple Majorana zero modes in superconducting SnTe

Superconductivity news

Superconductivity study confirms existence of edge supercurrents

Topological materials are materials that have unusual properties that arise because their wavefunction—the physical law guiding the electrons—is knotted or twisted. Where the topological material meets the surrounding ...

Superconductivity

Aug 26, 2024

Physicists move one step closer to topological quantum computing

A team of experimental physicists led by the University of Cologne have shown that it is possible to create superconducting effects in special materials known for their unique edge-only electrical properties. This discovery ...

Superconductivity

Jul 10, 2024

Superconductivity
High-temperature superconductivity: Exploring quadratic electron-phonon coupling
Superconductivity
Strange metal state discovered in hydrogen-rich compound of lanthanum under pressure
Superconductivity
Improving Maglev performance with machine learning
Condensed Matter
New theory links quantum geometry to electron-phonon coupling
Superconductivity
Scientists create world's strongest iron-based superconducting magnet using AI
Superconductivity
Superconducting circuit for qubit control within large-scale quantum computer systems successfully demonstrated
Condensed Matter
Unveiling the microscopic mechanism of superconducting metallic transistors
Superconductivity
The tunable coupling of two distant superconducting spin qubits
Superconductivity
Coupling quantum mechanical simulations and AI paves way for screening new superconductors
Superconductivity
Utilizing scanning SQUID microscopy to investigate local magnetic response of Bi2212
General Physics
First Nb₃Sn superconducting radio-frequency electron accelerator achieves stable acceleration
Superconductivity
Quantum breakthrough sheds light on perplexing high-temperature superconductors
Superconductivity
Ultrasound experiment identifies new superconductor
Condensed Matter
Alternating triangular charge density wave domains observed within a layered superconducting compound
Condensed Matter
New study reveals phonon properties of β-MoB₂ single crystal
Condensed Matter
Hydride research pushes frontiers of practical, accessible superconductivity
Condensed Matter
Enhanced superconductivity in monolayer FeSe films on SrTiO₃(001) via metallic δ-doping
Superconductivity
Scientists develop novel one-dimensional superconductor
Superconductivity
Scientists tune the entanglement structure in an array of qubits
Condensed Matter
Spintronics: A new path to room temperature swirling spin textures

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Superconductivity
The spontaneous emergence of 1D superconducting stripes at a 2D interface in an oxide heterostructure
Superconductivity
Researchers create stable superconductor enhanced by magnetism
Superconductivity
Putting a new spin on 1T phase tantalum disulfide: Scientists uncover a hidden electronic state
Superconductivity
Discovery of a hidden quantum critical point in two-dimensional superconductors
Condensed Matter
Researchers discover new yttrium-hydrogen compounds with implications for high-pressure superconductivity
Superconductivity
Scientists reveal the first unconventional superconductor that can be found in mineral form in nature
Superconductivity
Quantum-mechanical 'molecules' spotted in superconducting devices
Superconductivity
Giving particle detectors a boost: New device acts like a superconductivity switch
General Physics
Preventing magnet meltdowns before they can start
Superconductivity
Tests show high-temperature superconducting magnets are ready for fusion
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
