New study reveals phonon properties of β-MoB₂ single crystal

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The single crystal exhibits seven vibration modes on the ac plane, including two Eg modes and five A1g modes. Credit: Cheng Ming

According to research published in Physical Review Research, a research team led by Prof. Luo Xuan from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered the existence of stacking faults in the lattice structure of topological phononic β-MoB 2 single crystal.

The metal diboride compounds with a boron hexagonal ring structure have attracted significant attention in the field recently due to their nontrivial topology and abnormal superconductivity (SC) under pressure and doping. β-MoB 2 has been identified as a topological phonon material, and performs a structural transition and two SC transition under pressure.

Specifically, SC I corresponds to β-MoB 2 , while SC II corresponds to α-MoB 2 . Currently, the physical origin of SC II has been clarified, while SC I remains incomprehensible. Therefore, further investigations of the phonon properties of β-MoB 2 corresponding to SC I are necessary.

In this study, the researchers obtained high-quality β-MoB 2 single crystals by improving the crystal growth process, and further investigated its phonon properties through systematic Raman spectroscopy measurements and theoretical calculations. The study revealed the presence of two anomalous Raman modes on the edge plane of β-MoB 2 single crystal, and they persist even at low temperatures of 4.2 K.

Subsequently, they employed theoretical calculations to elucidate the origin of these two anomalous Raman modes. Based on the theoretical results, the surface phonons on the edge plane of β-MoB 2 were ruled out as the origin of new modes. Additionally, isotopic splitting of boron and higher-order Raman scattering origins were also eliminated based on the peak intensity ratios.

Ultimately, according to the symmetry analysis, the emergence of these anomalous modes was attributed to the distortion of the B atomic layer in the lattice structure.

This work provides crucial structural information for understanding the rich superconducting behaviors of topological phonon materials under external conditions.

More information: Ming Cheng et al, Unveiling defect-related Raman modes of topological phononic β−MoB2 single crystal via angle-resolved polarized Raman spectra, Physical Review Research (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevResearch.6.023093 Journal information: Physical Review Research