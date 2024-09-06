Condensed Matter news

Last update:

Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening

Creating an 'imprint' on a super photon

Thousands of light particles can merge into a type of "super photon" under certain conditions. Researchers at the University of Bonn have now been able to use "tiny nano molds" to influence the design of this so-called Bose-Einstein ...

Condensed Matter

Sep 2, 2024

Physicists predict existence of new exciton type

Bruno Uchoa, a professor of condensed matter physics, and Hong-yi Xie, a postdoctoral fellow in condensed matter physics at the University of Oklahoma, have published research in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 27, 2024

Sound drives 'quantum jumps' between electron orbits

Cornell University researchers have demonstrated that acoustic sound waves can be used to control the motion of an electron as it orbits a lattice defect in a diamond, a technique that can potentially improve the sensitivity ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 26, 2024

Scientists uncover exciton behavior in van der Waals magnets

A research group led by scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory has uncovered details about the formation and behavior of mobile, microscopic, particle-like objects called "excitons" ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 19, 2024

Condensed Matter
Physicists uncover new phenomena in fractional quantum Hall effects
Condensed Matter
Theoretical research holds promise for advancing modular quantum information processing
Condensed Matter
New semiconductor material AlYN promises more energy-efficient and powerful electronics
Condensed Matter
A new approach to fine-tuning quantum materials
Condensed Matter
Neutrons reveal the existence of local symmetry breaking in a Weyl semimetal
General Physics
PhAI—an AI system that figures out the phase of x-rays that crystals have diffracted
General Physics
Researchers discover new material for optically-controlled magnetic memory
Condensed Matter
New 2D quantum sensor detects temperature anomalies and magnetic fields
Condensed Matter
Hidden harmonies: Team discovers magnon–phonon Fermi resonance in an antiferromagnet
Condensed Matter
New research challenges conventional wisdom on wet surface adhesion
Condensed Matter
Researchers suggest a new method for determining atomic charges in materials
Condensed Matter
Can quantum particles mimic gravitational waves?
General Physics
Physicists report new insights into exotic particles key to magnetism
Condensed Matter
A camera trap for the invisible—a solution to difficult pattern recognition problem in experimental particle physics
Condensed Matter
Atomic 'GPS' elucidates movement during ultrafast material transitions
Condensed Matter
'Kink state' control may provide pathway to quantum electronics
Condensed Matter
'Miracle' filter turns store-bought LEDs into spintronic devices
Condensed Matter
A step closer to optical computers: Researchers develop an all-optical universal gate
Condensed Matter
Save your data on printable magnetic devices? New laser technique's twist might make this reality
Condensed Matter
Physicists control electronic properties of moiré crystals

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Condensed Matter
Synthesis of a new compound with excellent intrinsic magnetic properties using smaller amounts of rare earth elements
Condensed Matter
The experimental observation of a dissipative time crystal in a Rydberg gas
Condensed Matter
Spontaneous supercrystal discovered in switching metal-insulator
Condensed Matter
A new way to control the magnetic properties of rare earth elements
Condensed Matter
A microscopic factory for small runners: New method uses magnetic loops for growth control
Condensed Matter
Paving the way to extremely fast, compact computer memory
Condensed Matter
Physicists develop new theorems to describe the energy landscape formed when quantum particles gather together
Condensed Matter
A new approach to accelerate the discovery of quantum materials
Condensed Matter
AI method radically speeds predictions of materials' thermal properties
Condensed Matter
Metamaterials for the data highway: New concept offers potential for more efficient data storage
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
