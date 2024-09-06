Last update:
Condensed Matter news
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
The earliest blacksmiths in the Bronze and Iron Ages figured out that when they deformed metal through bending or hammering, it became stronger. This process, known as work or strain hardening, is still used widely in metallurgy ...
33 minutes ago
Researchers advance new class of quantum critical metal that could advance electronic devices
A new study led by Rice University's Qimiao Si has unveiled a new class of quantum critical metal, shedding light on the intricate interactions of electrons within quantum materials. Published in Physical Review Letters on ...
Sep 6, 2024
Unlocking the secrets of diamond: New insights into nitrogen-vacancy center formation
Research teams from Wuhan University and the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) have revealed new insights into the formation mechanism of nitrogen-vacancies (NV) centers in type-Ib diamonds, a phenomenon critical to ...
Sep 6, 2024
Physicists capture images of atoms flowing along a boundary without resistance despite obstacles in their path
Typically, electrons are free agents that can move through most metals in any direction. When they encounter an obstacle, the charged particles experience friction and scatter randomly like colliding billiard balls.
Sep 6, 2024
Nuclear fuel experiment demonstrates how liquid plutonium oxide behaves at the hottest temperatures
The 2011 accident at the Fukushima-Daiichi plant in Japan inspired extensive research and analysis that elevated nuclear energy into a standard bearer for safety. It also inspired a number of studies at the U.S. Department ...
Sep 5, 2024
Adding an alternating magnetic field to layers of twisted graphene creates even more exotic properties
Magnetic fields can engineer flat bands in twisted graphene layers to create a new playground for exotic physics, RIKEN physicists have shown.
Sep 5, 2024
Physicists capture first thickness-dependent transitions in two-dimensional magnetic material
A team of physicists from The University of Hong Kong (HKU), Texas Tech University (TTH), and the University of Michigan (UMich), has made an important discovery in the study of van der Waals (vdW) magnetic materials, a special ...
Sep 5, 2024
Optoelectronic diamond device reveals an unexpected phenomenon reminiscent of lightning in slow motion
Diamond is in many ways the ultimate material. Besides its enduring aesthetic value, diamond is also a highly versatile industrial material. While its claim as the hardest substance known to science has been usurped by ultra-rare ...
Sep 4, 2024
Researchers demonstrate spontaneous synchronization of quantum vortices in semiconductor microcavities
Researchers from Skoltech, Universitat Politècnica de València, Institute of Spectroscopy of RAS, University of Warsaw, and University of Iceland have demonstrated the spontaneous formation and synchronization of multiple ...
Sep 3, 2024
Creating an 'imprint' on a super photon
Thousands of light particles can merge into a type of "super photon" under certain conditions. Researchers at the University of Bonn have now been able to use "tiny nano molds" to influence the design of this so-called Bose-Einstein ...
Sep 2, 2024
Study predicts a new quantum anomalous crystal in fractionally filled moiré superlattices
Moiré superlattices, structures that arise when two layers of two-dimensional (2D) materials are overlaid with a small twist angle, have been the focus of numerous physics studies. This is because they have recently been ...
Sep 2, 2024
Non-Hermitian skin effect in all dimensions tied to point-gap topology
A study, published in the journal Science Bulletin and led by Dr. Haiping Hu from the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOP, CAS), explores the non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE) and non-Bloch bands.
Aug 30, 2024
Strong interlayer magnetic exchange coupling in La3Ni2O7-δ revealed by inelastic neutron scattering
Recently, an inelastic neutron scattering work on the bilayer nickelate La3Ni2O7-δ polycrystal finished by a team from Sun Yat-sen University was published in Science Bulletin. The team employed neutron spectroscopy to study ...
Aug 30, 2024
Researchers create entangled quantum magnets with protected quantum excitations
When different quantum states combine, new collective states of matter can emerge. In the quantum realm, combining components such as atoms that possess quantum effects can give rise to macroscopic quantum states of matter, ...
Aug 29, 2024
Physicists predict existence of new exciton type
Bruno Uchoa, a professor of condensed matter physics, and Hong-yi Xie, a postdoctoral fellow in condensed matter physics at the University of Oklahoma, have published research in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy ...
Aug 27, 2024
Kagome superlattice method offers new way to tune graphene's electronic properties
A research team has introduced a novel method for selectively tuning electronic bands in graphene. Their findings, published in Physical Review Letters, showcase the potential of artificial superlattice fields for manipulating ...
Aug 27, 2024
Sound drives 'quantum jumps' between electron orbits
Cornell University researchers have demonstrated that acoustic sound waves can be used to control the motion of an electron as it orbits a lattice defect in a diamond, a technique that can potentially improve the sensitivity ...
Aug 26, 2024
Validation of superconductor theory: Cooper pairs display wave-like distribution in Kagome metals
A superconductivity theory proposed by a Würzburg physics team has been validated in an international experiment that showed Cooper pairs display wave-like distribution in Kagome metals. The finding will enable new technological ...
Aug 23, 2024
Ultrathin quantum light sources: Scientists show excitonic interactions boost efficiency of entangled photon generation
Scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have shown that excitonic resonances and transitions between excitons can significantly increase the efficiency of generating entangled photon pairs. This could lead ...
Aug 19, 2024
Scientists uncover exciton behavior in van der Waals magnets
A research group led by scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory has uncovered details about the formation and behavior of mobile, microscopic, particle-like objects called "excitons" ...
Aug 19, 2024
