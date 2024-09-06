Optics & Photonics news

Last update:
Scalable, multi-functional device lays groundwork for advanced quantum applications
Researchers have demonstrated a new multi-functional device that could help advance the scalability of solid-state color centers, enabling them to be used in larger and more complex quantum computers and networks. As efficient ...
Optics & Photonics
1 hour ago
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Solving the problem of error is essential for the practical application of quantum computing technologies that surpass the performance of digital computers. Information input into a qubit, the smallest unit of quantum computation, ...
Optics & Photonics
1 hour ago
Plasmonic modulators could enable high-capacity space communication
Researchers have achieved data rates as high as 424Gbit/s across a 53-km turbulent free-space optical link using plasmonic modulators—devices that use special light waves called surface plasmon polaritons to control and ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 6, 2024
Improved method for phonon lasers 'locks' sound waves into a more stable and powerful state
Scientists have made a significant leap in developing lasers that use sound waves instead of light. These phonon lasers hold promise for advancements in medical imaging, deep-sea exploration, and other areas.
Optics & Photonics
Sep 6, 2024
A window into the body: New technique makes skin invisible
Researchers have developed a new way to see organs within a body by rendering overlying tissues transparent to visible light. The counterintuitive process—a topical application of food-safe dye—was reversible in tests ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 5, 2024
Novel metasurface enables temperature-adaptive radiative cooling
As the global energy crisis intensifies and climate change accelerates, finding sustainable solutions for energy management is increasingly urgent. One promising approach is passive radiative cooling, a technology that allows ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 5, 2024
Scientists demonstrate octave-spanning soliton frequency combs on thin-film lithium niobate
The invention of optical frequency combs revolutionized frequency metrology and time-keeping. Miniaturization of such combs onto photonic chips, primarily leveraging the microresonator Kerr soliton frequency comb, expands ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 4, 2024
Beyond point-to-point triangulation: Dynamic 3D imaging under global illumination
As the "eyes of industry," 3D measurement technology provides comprehensive, accurate, and reliable 3D information for high-end precision manufacturing. Optical measurement methods, such as structured light projection, have ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 4, 2024
Long-range-interacting topological photonic lattices breaking channel-bandwidth limit
Topological physics, which focuses on physical quantities that remain invariant under deformations, has garnered widespread interest in different areas of physics—photonics, quantum computing, solid-state physics, acoustics, ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 4, 2024
Optoelectronic diamond device reveals an unexpected phenomenon reminiscent of lightning in slow motion
Diamond is in many ways the ultimate material. Besides its enduring aesthetic value, diamond is also a highly versatile industrial material. While its claim as the hardest substance known to science has been usurped by ultra-rare ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 4, 2024
Entangled photon pairs enable hidden image encoding
Researchers at the Paris Institute of Nanoscience at Sorbonne University have developed a new method to encode images into the quantum correlations of photon pairs, making it invisible to conventional imaging techniques. ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 4, 2024
Study: Giant ultrafast dichroism and birefringence with active nonlocal metasurfaces
The fine and efficient control of the properties of light at ultrafast speed down to the picosecond timescale is a challenging task, crucial for many scientific applications and technologies. For instance, in free-space optical ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 3, 2024
The world's fastest single-shot 2D imaging technique films ultrafast dynamics in flames
Candle flames and airplane engines produce tiny soot particles from polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) as their precursors, both of which are harmful to humans and the environment. These carbon-based particles are also ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 3, 2024
Researchers demonstrate spontaneous synchronization of quantum vortices in semiconductor microcavities
Researchers from Skoltech, Universitat Politècnica de València, Institute of Spectroscopy of RAS, University of Warsaw, and University of Iceland have demonstrated the spontaneous formation and synchronization of multiple ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 3, 2024
Scientists demonstrate giant THz Kerr effect via stimulated phonon polaritons
Terahertz (THz) waves and THz technologies have gradually opened a new style for communications, cloud-based storage/computing, information contest, and medical tools. With the advancement of THz technologies, studies on ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 2, 2024
Replica symmetry breaking in 1D Rayleigh scattering system: Theory and validations
In both the natural world and human society, there commonly exist complex systems, such as climate systems, ecological systems, and network systems. Due to the involvement of numerous interacting elements, complex systems ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 2, 2024
Study: Quantum-dot-enabled infrared hyperspectral imaging with single-pixel detection
Near infrared (NIR) hyperspectral imaging is a highly promising detection technology capable of capturing detailed 3D spectral-spatial information, facilitating the identification and characterization of materials and targets ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 2, 2024
Copper iodide nanoclusters offer environment-friendly solution for healthy lighting
Healthy lighting technology is receiving increasingly widespread attention. Traditional solid-state lighting sources utilize photoluminescence down conversion technology to realize ideal white emission. Specifically, yellow ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 2, 2024
Creating an 'imprint' on a super photon
Thousands of light particles can merge into a type of "super photon" under certain conditions. Researchers at the University of Bonn have now been able to use "tiny nano molds" to influence the design of this so-called Bose-Einstein ...
Condensed Matter
Sep 2, 2024
A device to sort photon states could be useful for quantum optical computer circuits
To build light-based quantum technologies, scientists and engineers need the ability to generate and manipulate photons as individuals or a few at a time. To build such quantum photonic logic gates that might be used in an ...
Optics & Photonics
Sep 2, 2024
