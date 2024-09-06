Optics & Photonics news

Last update:

Scalable, multi-functional device lays groundwork for advanced quantum applications

A window into the body: New technique makes skin invisible

Researchers have developed a new way to see organs within a body by rendering overlying tissues transparent to visible light. The counterintuitive process—a topical application of food-safe dye—was reversible in tests ...

Optics & Photonics

Sep 5, 2024

Novel metasurface enables temperature-adaptive radiative cooling

As the global energy crisis intensifies and climate change accelerates, finding sustainable solutions for energy management is increasingly urgent. One promising approach is passive radiative cooling, a technology that allows ...

Optics & Photonics

Sep 5, 2024

Entangled photon pairs enable hidden image encoding

Researchers at the Paris Institute of Nanoscience at Sorbonne University have developed a new method to encode images into the quantum correlations of photon pairs, making it invisible to conventional imaging techniques. ...

Optics & Photonics

Sep 4, 2024

Creating an 'imprint' on a super photon

Thousands of light particles can merge into a type of "super photon" under certain conditions. Researchers at the University of Bonn have now been able to use "tiny nano molds" to influence the design of this so-called Bose-Einstein ...

Condensed Matter

Sep 2, 2024

