Last update:
Other news
This year's $890,000 Balzan Prizes awarded for research on aging, restorative justice, climate crisis
An Australian criminologist specializing in restorative justice and a U.S. scientist whose work helps address the climate crisis are among the winners of this year's Balzan Prize announced Monday.
Other
2 minutes ago
0
0
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
If you're not susceptible to urban myths and misinformation, there's a new study from the World Health Organization that will ease your 2010s-era anxieties about cell phones. There were a lot of other developments this week, ...
Other
Sep 7, 2024
0
41
A mural honoring scientists hung in Pfizer's NYC lobby for 60 years. Now it's up for grabs
A mural honoring ancient and modern figures in medicine that has hung in the lobby of Pfizer's original New York City headquarters for more than 60 years could soon end up in pieces if conservationists can't find a new home ...
Other
Sep 7, 2024
0
25
US disinformation researcher laments 'incredible witch hunt'
Understanding disinformation has emerged as a lightning rod in the United States ahead of the November election, with academics and think-tanks facing lawsuits by right-wing groups and subpoenas from a Republican-led congressional ...
Other
Sep 5, 2024
6
79
Researchers propose framework for contextual metadata
In an article published in the International Journal of Metadata, Semantics and Ontologies, a multi-center research team discusses how they hope to fill a significant gap in the documentation and sharing of research data ...
Other
Sep 3, 2024
0
1
First Nations people are three times more likely to die on the road. Here's how to fix Australia's transport injustice
Last year, more than 1,200 people died in road crashes across Australia. But not all Australians face the same level of risk on our roads.
Other
Sep 3, 2024
0
1
Saturday Citations: Corn sweat! Nanoplastics! Plus: Massive objects in your area are dragging spacetime
It's the last day of August, which means that in the Northern Hemisphere, tomorrow will be 50 degrees and cloudy; conditions are expected to be hot and humid south of the equator. In science news this week, we reported on ...
Other
Aug 31, 2024
0
99
Claw machine games are Rio de Janeiro's new public enemy
Rio de Janeiro—already notorious for street muggings, corrupt politicians, ruthless militias and Kalashnikov-toting drug traffickers—has a new public enemy: plushies. Or, more specifically, the joystick-controlled claw ...
Other
Aug 30, 2024
0
8
Best of Last Week—How humans really killed mammoths, making AI systems smarter, mitochondria fling their DNA
It was an interesting week for the study of human behavior as a team of cognitive scientists at MIT found what they believe is the reason that laws are written in an incomprehensible style—because it confers what they describe ...
Other
Aug 26, 2024
0
42
Saturday Citations: Tarantulas and their homies; how mosquitoes find you; black holes not mysterious at all
So much science news this week. It's like a torrential deluge of information bursting explosively through a levee of ignorance. Who built that levee, anyway? How did they get that through the legislature? Anyway, of the hundreds ...
Other
Aug 24, 2024
1
70
World's second largest diamond found in Botswana
A massive 2,492-carat diamond—the second largest in the world—has been discovered in Botswana, the Canadian mining company that found the stone announced Thursday.
Other
Aug 22, 2024
0
5
New research analyzes 'Finnegans Wake' for novel spacing between punctuation marks
Statistical analysis of classic literature has shown that the way punctuation breaks up text obeys certain universal mathematical relationships. James Joyce's tome "Finnegans Wake," however, famously breaks the rules of normal ...
Mathematics
Aug 20, 2024
0
74
Saturday Citations: Citizen scientists observe fast thing; controlling rat populations; clearing nanoplastic from water
Good morning! Here are a few of this week's most interesting science stories to read while you're settling into the couch with your cup of General Foods International French Vanilla Cafe.
Other
Aug 17, 2024
0
82
Study sheds light on creative thinking
Creativity is the art of combining diverse ideas, making meaningful connections between concepts, and remaining focused to produce innovative ideas and useful solutions. Expansive and remote associations drive the generation ...
Other
Aug 15, 2024
0
20
Saturday Citations: A rare misstep for Boeing; mouse jocks and calorie restriction; human brains in sync
This week's headlines include the extended sleepover for astronauts in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, insight into our imitative behaviors, and the Olympic form of mice.
Other
Aug 10, 2024
8
124
Flood of 'junk': How AI is changing scientific publishing
An infographic of a rat with a preposterously large penis. Another showing human legs with way too many bones. An introduction that starts: "Certainly, here is a possible introduction for your topic".
Other
Aug 10, 2024
1
211
Tips for if you get lost on your next outdoor hike
There are busy times ahead for the Norwegian rescue services, as for many other rescue services across the Northern Hemisphere. The summer holidays can often involve up to dozens of calls each day from members of the public ...
Other
Aug 9, 2024
1
7
Flying's never been safer, says MIT study
Flying can be a nerve-wracking experience for many people—but a new study out Thursday finds commercial air travel keeps getting safer, with the risk of death halving every decade.
Other
Aug 8, 2024
0
3
Australian science magazine slammed over AI-generated articles
One of Australia's leading science magazines drew fire Thursday after publishing AI-generated articles that experts said were incorrect or oversimplified.
Other
Aug 8, 2024
0
3
Work emails, calls on golf course worsen performance, study finds
Checking your work-related emails or taking business calls while playing golf could prevent you from hitting that elusive eagle or birdie. This is according to a group of researchers from the Department of Information Science ...
Other
Aug 7, 2024
0
0