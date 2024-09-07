Last update:

This year's $890,000 Balzan Prizes awarded for research on aging, restorative justice, climate crisis

Other news

US disinformation researcher laments 'incredible witch hunt'

Understanding disinformation has emerged as a lightning rod in the United States ahead of the November election, with academics and think-tanks facing lawsuits by right-wing groups and subpoenas from a Republican-led congressional ...

Other

Sep 5, 2024

6

79

Researchers propose framework for contextual metadata

In an article published in the International Journal of Metadata, Semantics and Ontologies, a multi-center research team discusses how they hope to fill a significant gap in the documentation and sharing of research data ...

Other

Sep 3, 2024

0

1

Claw machine games are Rio de Janeiro's new public enemy

Rio de Janeiro—already notorious for street muggings, corrupt politicians, ruthless militias and Kalashnikov-toting drug traffickers—has a new public enemy: plushies. Or, more specifically, the joystick-controlled claw ...

Other

Aug 30, 2024

0

8

Study sheds light on creative thinking

Creativity is the art of combining diverse ideas, making meaningful connections between concepts, and remaining focused to produce innovative ideas and useful solutions. Expansive and remote associations drive the generation ...

Other

Aug 15, 2024

0

20

Tips for if you get lost on your next outdoor hike

There are busy times ahead for the Norwegian rescue services, as for many other rescue services across the Northern Hemisphere. The summer holidays can often involve up to dozens of calls each day from members of the public ...

Other

Aug 9, 2024

1

7

Flying's never been safer, says MIT study

Flying can be a nerve-wracking experience for many people—but a new study out Thursday finds commercial air travel keeps getting safer, with the risk of death halving every decade.

Other

Aug 8, 2024

0

3

More news

Other
Saturday Citations: Warp drive disasters; cancer prospects across generations; a large COVID vaccination study
Other
Saturday Citations: E-bike accident spike; epigenetics in memory formation; Komodo dragons now scarier
Other
Samuel Pepys' fashion prints reveal his guilty pleasure: Fancy French clothes
Other
Saturday Citations: Scientists study monkey faces and cat bellies; another intermediate black hole in the Milky Way
Other
Saturday Citations: The first Goldilocks black hole; Toxoplasma gondii metabolism; pumping at the speed of muscle
Other
Researchers discover a new form of scientific fraud: Uncovering 'sneaked references'
Other
Statistical experts warn of looming threats to vital official data
Other
What do research organizations think about open access publishing?
Other
How to ensure higher-density housing developments still have enough space for residents' recreation needs
Other
Song melodies have become simpler since 1950, study suggests
Other
No croutons, no anchovies, no bacon: The 100-year-old Mexican origins of the Caesar salad
Other
Can we make 'citizen science' better?
Other
Study reveals birth month impact on soccer careers
Other
The impact of research globalization on the efficiency of emerging and Nobel-Prize-level topics
Other
Saturday Citations: Armadillos are everywhere; Neanderthals still surprising anthropologists; kids are egalitarian
Other
Assessing the place of citizen science in modern research
Archaeology
What the 3.2 million-year-old Lucy fossil reveals about nudity and shame
Other
Saturday Citations: Bulking tips for black holes; microbes influence drinking; new dinosaur just dropped
Other
Nuclear arms more prominent amid geopolitical tensions: Researchers
Other
Saturday Citations: Bacterial warfare, a self-programming language model, passive cooling in the big city

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Other
The high-tech art lab hidden underneath Paris
Other
Is there anybody out there? NATO hones Arctic subs' sonar skills
Other
Paris 2024 Olympics to debut high-level breakdancing—and physics in action
Other
Cities with housing shortages are converting empty office buildings into apartments—here's what they're learning
Other
Think tech killed penmanship? Messy handwriting was a problem centuries before smartphones
Other
Saturday Citations: Praising dogs; the evolution of brown fat; how SSRIs relieve depression. Plus: Boeing's Starliner
Other
How the 1901 Discovery expedition's polar explorers stayed healthy during their Antarctic journey
Other
Saturday Citations: The sound of music, sneaky birds, better training for LLMs. Plus: Diversity improves research
Archaeology
Researchers identify the 18 World War II executed civilians of Adele, Rethymnon, using ancient DNA analysis
Other
Saturday Citations: The cheapness horizon of electric batteries; the battle-worthiness of ancient armor; scared animals
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Quantum Physics
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Load more