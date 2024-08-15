August 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study sheds light on creative thinking

by Rebecca Knecht, Constructor University

Researchers shed light on creative thinking in a new study
Summary of a hypothetical model of the simulation of the modern Hopfield neural network. Credit: The Journal of Creative Behavior (2024). DOI: 10.1002/jocb.680

Creativity is the art of combining diverse ideas, making meaningful connections between concepts, and remaining focused to produce innovative ideas and useful solutions. Expansive and remote associations drive the generation of new ideas, while inhibition enables refining these ideas into practical solutions.

A recent study, led by former student Ronald Mtenga and directed by Dr. Mathias Bode and Dr. Radwa Khalil at Constructor University, has illuminated crucial conclusions about creative thinking processes. The study, published in the Journal of Creative Behavior, provides a fresh perspective on the shift from analytical to creative thinking.

This study employed a unique approach by utilizing the Hopfield neural network (HNN), a model, to investigate the mechanisms of semantic creative thinking–based associations. Researchers identified two key mechanisms that facilitate the transition from analytical to creative, associative thinking, suggesting that often emerges when analytical thinking is insufficient.

Ronald Mtenga, the study's first author, holds a BSc in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Constructor University, where Dr. Mathias Bode is affiliated. Dr. Radwa Khalil is an expert in the creativity field, known for her multidisciplinary approaches that spans , neuropsychology, computational modeling, and empirical research.

More information: Ronald Mtenga et al, Do Not Let the Beginning Trap you! On Inhibition, Associative Creative Chains, and Hopfield Neural Networks, The Journal of Creative Behavior (2024). DOI: 10.1002/jocb.680

Provided by Constructor University

Citation: Study sheds light on creative thinking (2024, August 15) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-creative.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Examining whether creative therapies can help with neurodegenerative diseases
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

1 hour ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

8 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

9 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)