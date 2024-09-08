Social Sciences news

Last update:

References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online

References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online

Political posts on social media that most frequently referenced ancient history tended to be more extreme, hostile and overwhelmingly negative in tone than average, finds a new study by researchers from UCL and the University ...

Ask the experts: 'Childless cat ladies'—how many are there?

U.S. vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance recently made headlines after previous remarks he made in 2021 resurfaced in which he said that the U.S. was being run by Democrats, corporate oligarchs and a "bunch of childless ...

Social Sciences

Sep 6, 2024

1

14

Social Sciences
Privileged parents who believe in economic upward mobility are more likely to hoard resources: Study
Social Sciences
DNA may be a powerful predictor of educational success, new research suggests
Social Sciences
Study: Creative idea generation at work leads to indulgent behaviors afterwards
Social Sciences
Q&A: Making the case for artisanal and small-scale mining
Social Sciences
Study highlights importance of social media influencers in information dissemination during mpox outbreak
Social Sciences
Study shows 1 in 15 young mothers is involved in care proceedings before their eldest child is 10
Social Sciences
Study finds immediate psychological benefit to churchgoers
Social Sciences
Few anti-immigration users dominate most UK-based Twitter anti-immigration content with rapid spread, high polarization
Social Sciences
What nonverbal cues reveal about online learning and robotics
Social Sciences
Should you reward kids for success? Or is there a better way to talk about achievement?
Social Sciences
Film director explains how to make inclusive cinema to favor access for people with disabilities
Social Sciences
Tackling food insecurity requires more than charity—governments must also act, say researchers
Social Sciences
Disinformation thrives on division in our cities
Social Sciences
Viewpoint: In the face of DEI backlash, belonging plays a key role to future success
Social Sciences
Voting as a social determinant of health
Social Sciences
Gambling is causing great harm—here's how to tip the odds back in the community's favor
Social Sciences
Simulation study explores how gift giving drives social change
Social Sciences
How new words arise in social media
Social Sciences
The right to be wrong: How context or human rationality may influence our decisions
Social Sciences
Warning labels from fact checkers work—even if you don't trust them—says study

