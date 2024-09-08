Social Sciences news

Last update:
References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online
Political posts on social media that most frequently referenced ancient history tended to be more extreme, hostile and overwhelmingly negative in tone than average, finds a new study by researchers from UCL and the University ...
7 minutes ago
Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield; we asked travelers what they actually think
Imagine checking in for a flight with your two teenage children. At the counter, you are told that your youngest teenager's suitcase is two kilograms over the limit. You get slapped with a $75 penalty for their excess luggage.
1 hour ago
Plot twist: How giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
Old graveyards are a forgotten land asset that can find new life as urban parks in crowded cities. As the density of our cities increases, efficient use of urban land becomes paramount. In particular, land for urban parks ...
1 hour ago
Youth shared-housing program that serves Richmond could be a model elsewhere
For two Virginia Commonwealth University social work professors and their collaborators, it started with "radical imagination"—a youth shared-housing model in Richmond unlike any in the country.
1 hour ago
Exploring how income, race and design affect pedestrian casualties
Pedestrian fatalities in the United States have increased more than 50% over the last decade, with 1 in 6 traffic deaths involving pedestrians. Programs like Vision Zero and Safe Systems focus on making transportation safe ...
1 hour ago
Georgia high school shooting shows how hard it can be to take action even after police see warning signs
Most school shootings don't just happen out of nowhere—there are typically warning signs.
19 hours ago
Australian report finds the changing nature of work provides new opportunities for workplace gender equality
A new research report released today has identified an important shift in how employees choose to engage in the workforce, as they increasingly seek flexibility and opportunities to tailor work schedules and locations to ...
Sep 8, 2024
Editorial: Rest assured, Ancient teens were full of existential angst too
If you're a young person (or a parent of one), you may be thinking some big thoughts about your future. Am I going to go to university? Maybe I'll look at a trade? I might want to travel? Or maybe I don't? Do I have to decide ...
Sep 6, 2024
Banned in Brazil: The world is moving toward greater regulation of social media, experts say
Brazil's recent ban of X may seem antithetical to Americans' notion of the First Amendment and the idea of the internet as a "marketplace of ideas" where the good ultimately overshadows the bad and the ugly.
Sep 6, 2024
Challenging internal displacement policy within the broader security environment
The time frame defining "protracted displacement" by the United Nations may need to be significantly shortened, according to a new study on internally displaced persons (IDPs) which suggests earlier support is needed for ...
Sep 6, 2024
Ask the experts: 'Childless cat ladies'—how many are there?
U.S. vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance recently made headlines after previous remarks he made in 2021 resurfaced in which he said that the U.S. was being run by Democrats, corporate oligarchs and a "bunch of childless ...
Sep 6, 2024
Sociologist examines Appalachian voters' rightward shift, with Trump as their 'shame shield'
In her 2016 bestselling book "Strangers in Their Own Land," UC Berkeley sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild proposed that everyone has a "deep story"—a narrative about one's life and the world that's based more on emotion ...
Sep 6, 2024
When expressing gratitude, it's all in the timing, says study
Thanks so much for reading this article all the way to the end! No, that wasn't an editorial error. It's a savvy managerial motivation strategy lurking somewhere in almost every employee's inbox or Slack channel.
Sep 5, 2024
Domestic violence in sub-Saharan Africa could triple by 2060, warns report
Tens of millions of women and girls in sub-Saharan Africa will experience catastrophic levels of intimate partner violence because the world is failing to make progress on the climate crisis, according to new projections ...
Sep 5, 2024
How parents' support and emotional guidance shape homework success
New research from Hebrew University shows that how well parents understand their children and manage their own emotions greatly affects homework time. Parents who are good at understanding their kids are more supportive and ...
Sep 5, 2024
Report documents paths to prison for those experiencing intimate partner violence
A new study provides extensive documentation of the "IPV-to-Prison Pipeline"—the pathways through which women who are survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) find themselves serving long prison sentences for acts of ...
Sep 5, 2024
Study finds nine UK fathers accused of child sexual abuse given legal access to their alleged victims
Content warning: Please note the article contains distressing content.
Sep 5, 2024
What is societal collapse? Lessons from the past can help us understand our future, but only to a point
As the climate crisis accelerates, it's hard not to wonder if today's societies can adapt. Growing worries over climate change have sparked interest in the collapse of ancient civilizations and the rise of the (often apocalypse-themed) ...
Sep 5, 2024
If robots could lie, would we be OK with it? A new study produces intriguing results
Do you think a robot should be allowed to lie? A new study published in Frontiers in Robotics and AI investigates what people think of robots that deceive their users.
Sep 5, 2024
For decades, we've been told 80% of the world's biodiversity is found on Indigenous lands—but it's wrong
Everyday people understandably rely on information quoted by scientists. But when that information turns out to be incorrect, things get complicated.
Sep 5, 2024
