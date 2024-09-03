September 3, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Researchers propose framework for contextual metadata

by David Bradley, Inderscience

metadata
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In an article published in the International Journal of Metadata, Semantics and Ontologies, a multi-center research team discusses how they hope to fill a significant gap in the documentation and sharing of research data by focusing on "contextual metadata."

The researchers explain that traditionally, research metadata has usually been about research outputs, such as publications or datasets. The new stance considers the detailed information about the , such as how the data was generated, the techniques used, and the specific conditions under which the research was conducted.

The project considered six research domains across the , , and the humanities. Semi-structured interviews and literature review allowed the team to unravel how researchers in each domain manage this kind of contextual metadata.

They found that although a considerable amount of such metadata is available, it is often implicit and scattered across various documentation fields. This fragmentation makes it difficult to identify and use the information effectively.

The team thus suggests that there is a need for a standardized for contextual metadata that could be used across all disciplines. Such a framework would support future work to look at the replicability and reproducibility of research, which are important in scientific integrity and validation.

Replicability refers to the ability to duplicate a study's results under the same conditions, while reproducibility involves obtaining consistent results using the same datasets and methods.

Additionally, a standardized approach to contextual could reduce research waste and even help reduce research misconduct by providing a clearer and more consistent way to document research processes.

However, there remain many challenges because of the diverse nature of research practices across different disciplines. Differences in funding models, regulatory requirements, and methods mean that a universal framework might not be directly applicable to all fields.

As such, the team has proposed a generic framework that recognizes the need for domain-specific adaptations.

More information: Christian Ohmann et al, Proposal for a framework of contextual metadata in selected research infrastructures of the life sciences and the social sciences & humanities, International Journal of Metadata, Semantics and Ontologies (2024). DOI: 10.1504/IJMSO.2023.140695

Provided by Inderscience

Citation: Researchers propose framework for contextual metadata (2024, September 3) retrieved 3 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-09-framework-contextual-metadata.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Metadata to ensure quality research and animal welfare
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

15 hours ago

Purpose of the Roman bronze dodecahedrons: are you convinced?

Sep 2, 2024

Talent Worthy of Wider Recognition

Sep 2, 2024

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

Sep 2, 2024

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 1, 2024

Why are ABBA so popular?

Sep 1, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)