Biochemistry news

Nature's own chemistry could help reduce waste and improve health
Researchers are studying chemical processes in nature to develop new, cleaner means of chemical production and computers that can communicate with the human body.
Sep 6, 2024
Fluorescent probe reveals action mechanism of serotonin in depression
The correlation between serotonin and depression is highly debated and is relevant for diagnosis, treatment, and drug development. To better study this area, a Chinese team has now developed a fluorescent probe for imaging ...
Sep 6, 2024
How fish guts might play a role in future skin care products
There are some pretty strange ingredients in cosmetics and skin care products. One example is snail mucin—also known as snail slime—which is used for its moisturizing and antioxidant properties. But researchers reporting ...
Sep 5, 2024
Composite plastic degrades easily with bacteria, offers environmental benefits
Billions of tons of plastic waste clutter our world. Most of it has accumulated on the ground and in the oceans or disintegrated into tiny particles known as microplastics that pollute the air and the water, penetrating vegetation ...
Sep 5, 2024
Molecular 'cage' approach could advance selective elimination of cancer cells
Chemotherapy saves the lives of cancer patients. However, these treatments are not without side effects and other limitations, which encourages basic research to focus on these challenges. A recent study published in Cell ...
Sep 4, 2024
Mass cytometry barcoding strategy offers a new perspective of non-specific binding
Non-specific binding (NSB), the most annoying thing to scientists in the biosensing field, is one of the main factors limiting the performance of diagnostic sensors.
Sep 3, 2024
Plant proteins could be radical alternative to oil-based super lubricants
An oil-free super-lubricant created from potato proteins could pave the way for sustainable engineering and biomedical applications, thanks to research led by the University of Leeds.
Sep 3, 2024
Exploring peptide clumping for improved drug and material solutions
Scientists from China have investigated how short peptide chains aggregate together in order to deepen our understanding of the process which is crucial for drug stability and material development.
Sep 3, 2024
Using fungal mycelium as the basis for sustainable products
Fungi have more to offer than meets the eye. Their thread-like cells, which grow extensively and out of sight underground like a network of roots, offer huge potential for producing sustainable, biodegradable materials. Researchers ...
Sep 2, 2024
Chemists find new pharmaceutically active substances from billions of newly combined molecules
Nowadays, there's lots of buzz about spectacular new medical treatments, such as personalized cancer therapy with modified immune cells or antibodies. Such treatments, however, are very complex and expensive and so find only ...
Sep 2, 2024
Study combines data and molecular simulations to accelerate drug discovery
Researchers from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and Cincinnati Children's Hospital have found a new method to increase both speed and success rates in drug discovery.
Aug 30, 2024
Scientists modify citrus pectin with induced electric field
Pectin, a natural and nontoxic acidic polysaccharide, is widely found in the primary cell wall and inner layer of terrestrial higher plants. The main domains of pectin are homogalacturonan and rhamnogalacturonan I, which ...
Aug 29, 2024
Scientists develop new chemical tool for infection research
Researchers from Würzburg and Berlin present a new molecule for visualizing the sphingomyelin metabolism. This offers prospects for innovative therapeutic approaches in infection research. The work is published in the journal ...
Aug 29, 2024
Discovery explains the chemistry behind the cell's energy molecule
An international research team led by Professor Magnus Wolf-Watz at Umeå University has discovered how the magnesium atom directs the chemistry that catalyzes the production of the energy molecule ATP in a cell. The study ...
Aug 28, 2024
Simulation model shows ribosome tunnel's impact on protein structures
Researchers at University of Tsukuba have developed a new model that simulates the internal environment of a ribosome—the cellular site of protein synthesis. Using computer simulations, they have analyzed the structures ...
Aug 28, 2024
New technique paves the way for efficient vitamin D3 production
Scientists have developed a method to produce vitamin D3 (VD3), a vital nutrient for bone health and immune function, with greater efficiency and purity. This breakthrough utilizes intricately designed microchannels carved ...
Aug 27, 2024
New technique for studying cell receptors could have sweeping implications for drug development
One in every three FDA-approved drugs targets a single superfamily of receptors dotting the surfaces of human cells. From beta blockers to antihistamines, these essential, life-saving medications trigger winding biochemical ...
Aug 27, 2024
Dual protein analysis approach provides potential way to slow cancer growth
Fighting cancer effectively often involves stopping cancer cells from multiplying, which requires understanding proteins that the cells rely on to survive. Protein profiling plays a critical role in this process by helping ...
Aug 26, 2024
A hybrid arrowhead against immune disorders: Bacterially derived natural product inhibits cellular immune response
The so-called immunoproteasome is essential for the cellular immune response. In autoimmune diseases, however, it is overactive. Until now, it has not been possible to selectively inhibit the immunoproteasome without disrupting ...
Aug 26, 2024
Exploring bamboo charcoal's slow-release properties for enhanced anti-acne formulations containing bamboo vinegar
Bamboo vinegar is a concentrated liquid obtained from bamboo under high temperature and anaerobic conditions. It contains more than 200 organic components, including organic acids, phenols, ketones, alcohols, and esters, ...
Aug 23, 2024
