Last update:

Nature's own chemistry could help reduce waste and improve health

Biochemistry news

How fish guts might play a role in future skin care products

There are some pretty strange ingredients in cosmetics and skin care products. One example is snail mucin—also known as snail slime—which is used for its moisturizing and antioxidant properties. But researchers reporting ...

Biochemistry

Sep 5, 2024

0

31

Using fungal mycelium as the basis for sustainable products

Fungi have more to offer than meets the eye. Their thread-like cells, which grow extensively and out of sight underground like a network of roots, offer huge potential for producing sustainable, biodegradable materials. Researchers ...

Biochemistry

Sep 2, 2024

0

8

Scientists modify citrus pectin with induced electric field

Pectin, a natural and nontoxic acidic polysaccharide, is widely found in the primary cell wall and inner layer of terrestrial higher plants. The main domains of pectin are homogalacturonan and rhamnogalacturonan I, which ...

Biochemistry

Aug 29, 2024

0

16

Scientists develop new chemical tool for infection research

Researchers from Würzburg and Berlin present a new molecule for visualizing the sphingomyelin metabolism. This offers prospects for innovative therapeutic approaches in infection research. The work is published in the journal ...

Biochemistry

Aug 29, 2024

0

70

New technique paves the way for efficient vitamin D3 production

Scientists have developed a method to produce vitamin D3 (VD3), a vital nutrient for bone health and immune function, with greater efficiency and purity. This breakthrough utilizes intricately designed microchannels carved ...

Biochemistry

Aug 27, 2024

0

1

More news

Biochemistry
Bioengineers develop a new environmentally friendly adhesive polymer
Biochemistry
Stranded student helps design synthetic polymers to combat fungal infections
Biochemistry
Living plastics: A new solution for plastic degradation through synthetic biology
Biochemistry
Life from a drop of rain: New research suggests rainwater helped form the first protocell walls
Biochemistry
Cryo-ET study elucidates protein folding helpers in their natural environment
Biochemistry
Achieving effective removal of caffeine and painkillers, scientists turn food waste into water cleaners
Biochemistry
Extraterrestrial chemistry with earthbound possibilities
Biochemistry
New software tool aims to reduce reliance on animal testing
Biochemistry
Biochemists engineer proteins that can transition between assembly and disassembly via allosteric control
Biochemistry
New bacteria-derived hydrogel shows promise for muscle tissue regeneration
Biochemistry
Researchers develop an instant version of trendy, golden turmeric milk
Biochemistry
Electronic nose masters the art of detecting spoiled meat
Biochemistry
Fine fragrances from test tubes: A new method to synthesize ambrox
Biochemistry
New cobalt complex triggers ferroptosis in cancer cells
Biochemistry
Findings challenge current understanding of nitrogenases and highlight their potential for sustainable bioproduction
Biochemistry
Peptide boronic acids offer new prospects for synthetic immunology
Biochemistry
Chemists synthesize plant-derived molecules that hold potential as pharmaceuticals
Biochemistry
Glycopeptide probes detect pancreatic-tumor-associated antibodies in blood samples
Biochemistry
New method enables gradual release of protein drugs into the body
Biochemistry
Construction and investigation of all-in-one microneedles complexed with functionalized polydiacetylene liposomes

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Biochemistry
Study finds a new pathway connecting diet, genetics and body weight
Biochemistry
Advanced chelators offer efficient and eco-friendly rare earth element recovery
Biochemistry
Double whammy antibiotic makes antibiotic resistance much harder—new study
Biochemistry
Novel single-atom nanozymes show promise for hypoxia-tolerant singlet oxygen-battery
Biochemistry
Novel system for highly sensitive detection of small molecule pollutants in food and the environment
Biochemistry
A nose for earthy notes: Human odorant receptor for geosmin identified for the first time
Biochemistry
Green hydrogen: 'Artificial leaf' becomes better under pressure
Biochemistry
Scent research inspires bed bug trap
Biochemistry
Organic nanozymes have broad applications from food and agriculture to biomedicine
Biochemistry
Scientists convert bacteria into efficient cellulose producers
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Load more