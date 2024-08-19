August 19, 2024

New bacteria-derived hydrogel shows promise for muscle tissue regeneration

by Technical University of Denmark

New bacteria-derived hydrogel heals tissue
Credit: Bioactive Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.bioactmat.2024.04.006

A research team at the Technical University of Denmark, led by Alireza Dolatshahi-Pirouz, has recently made strides in tissue engineering and cell therapy by harnessing the healing power of bacteria.

The group harnessed the native bioproduction facilities in bacteria to synthesize a new biopolymer with tissue-healing properties. They used this polymer to manufacture a durable, resilient, and elastic hydrogel for muscle tissue regeneration.

The study is published in the journal Bioactive Materials and details a new biopolymer—Pantoan Methacrylate, PAMA for short—with muscle regeneration properties derived from bacteria.

The team has implemented this new hydrogel—or "bactogel"—to treat muscle injuries in rats with promising results. The in vivo study showed a significant increase in muscle tissue formation and reduced . With nearly 100% mechanical recovery, good biocompatibility, and healing capacity, the PAMA bactogel presents a new path in the field.

"This combination of feats is rarely encountered in the field, as most bioactive hydrogels display subpar mechanical properties that do not fit the mechanically demanding milieu of musculoskeletal tissues, such as muscles, says Associate Professor Dolatshahi-Pirouz from DTU Health Tech.

"I believe that our new results could foster better therapies against musculoskeletal injuries in athletes, the elderly, as well as in or others involved in accidents giving rise to traumatic muscle injuries,"

With PAMA, the team has shown that they can achieve tissue regeneration in rats without using cells, and they expect much better healing by combining their bactogels with either muscle progenitor cells or .

"I imagine a future where bacteria-derived polymers or put simply 'bactomers' revolutionize the field of regenerative medicine. A future where bacteria in so-called regenerative bacto-baths secrete regenerative bactomers on demand to heal injured tissues in patients," says Dolatshahi-Pirouz.

More information: Seyyed Vahid Niknezhad et al, Enhancing volumetric muscle loss (VML) recovery in a rat model using super durable hydrogels derived from bacteria, Bioactive Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.bioactmat.2024.04.006

Journal information: Bioactive Materials

Provided by Technical University of Denmark

