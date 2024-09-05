Polymers news

Last update:
New filter removes chemical contaminants from water even at very low concentrations
Pharmaceuticals and personal care products pose a major environmental threat. These chemicals, found in everyday items like medicines and cosmetics, can pollute waterways, harming the plants and animals living in the waterways ...
Polymers
Sep 5, 2024
Composite plastic degrades easily with bacteria, offers environmental benefits
Billions of tons of plastic waste clutter our world. Most of it has accumulated on the ground and in the oceans or disintegrated into tiny particles known as microplastics that pollute the air and the water, penetrating vegetation ...
Biochemistry
Sep 5, 2024
Combining aesthetics with fire-resistance for improved wood protection
Wood is a popular material for construction and furniture making due to its availability, easy processing, and strong mechanical properties. However, its flammability poses significant risks, particularly in historical buildings.
Polymers
Sep 4, 2024
Polymer foam aims to transform oil spill cleanup
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new material that can absorb more than eight times its weight in oil, offering a new solution in preventing groundwater contamination from spills or accidents. The study, ...
Polymers
Sep 3, 2024
Porous gas-adsorbing materials reveal hidden softness
A team of researchers has reshaped our understanding of developing gas storage materials known as porous coordination polymers (PCPs), which is also known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).
Polymers
Sep 3, 2024
Chemists create gel to prevent leaks and boost lithium-ion battery life
A new type of gel, developed by chemists at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), could help to make lithium-ion batteries safer and more powerful. The gel is designed to prevent the highly flammable electrolyte ...
Polymers
Sep 2, 2024
Depolymerization method achieves exclusive chemical recycling of PET from cloth waste and plastic waste mixtures
A research team led by Professor Kotohiro Nomura from Tokyo Metropolitan University has developed a method for the depolymerization of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) using alcohols and an inexpensive, readily available ...
Polymers
Sep 2, 2024
Scientists offer strong carbon plastics for aviation
Employees of the Institute of Chemistry of Kazan Federal University and the Kazan National Research Technical University have produced especially strong carbon plastics based on phosphate binders that can withstand temperatures ...
Polymers
Aug 30, 2024
Catalytic process vaporizes plastic bags and bottles, yielding gases to make new, recycled plastics
A new chemical process can essentially vaporize plastics that dominate the waste stream today and turn them into hydrocarbon building blocks for new plastics.
Polymers
Aug 29, 2024
Chemical plastics recycling is ready to go: Researchers show that it's all about the stirring
Hundreds of millions of tons of plastic waste are generated worldwide every year. Scientists are working tirelessly on new methods to recycle a large proportion of this waste into high-quality products and thus enable a genuine ...
Polymers
Aug 28, 2024
Biomass-based polymer can capture and release CO₂ without high pressure or extreme temperatures
A new, biomass-based material developed by FAMU-FSU College of Engineering researchers can be used to repeatedly capture and release carbon dioxide.
Polymers
Aug 26, 2024
Machine learning uses X-ray diffraction data from polymers to predict the behavior of new materials
Polymers such as polypropylene are fundamental materials in the modern world, found in everything from computers to cars. Because of their ubiquity, it's vital that materials scientists know exactly how each newly developed ...
Polymers
Aug 23, 2024
Stranded student helps design synthetic polymers to combat fungal infections
Every year, more than 2 million people are affected by invasive fungal infections, which are often caused by Candida species and are associated with high mortality rates. The development of new therapies is progressing very ...
Biochemistry
Aug 23, 2024
Bioengineers develop a new environmentally friendly adhesive polymer
A team of bioengineers at the University of California, Berkeley, has developed a new kind of environmentally friendly adhesive polymer. In their study, published in the journal Science, the group used an electrophilic stabilizer ...
Biochemistry
Aug 23, 2024
Materials scientists develop road map for designing responsive gels with unusual properties
Soft polymers with the combined properties of electrolytes and traditional polymers offer some unique and desirable properties that can be drastically changed on demand.
Polymers
Aug 22, 2024
Living plastics: A new solution for plastic degradation through synthetic biology
A study published in Nature Chemical Biology leverages the natural resilience of spores, which can endure extreme environmental conditions, by programming them to secrete plastic-degrading enzymes under specific circumstances. ...
Biochemistry
Aug 22, 2024
Chalk-based coating creates a cooling fabric
In the scorching heat of summer, anyone who spends time outside—athletes, landscapers, kids at the park or beachgoers—could benefit from a cooling fabric. While there are some textiles that reflect the sun's rays or transfer ...
Polymers
Aug 21, 2024
New supramolecular polymer shows spontaneous unfolding and aggregation
In polymers, the competition between the folding and aggregation of chains, both at an individual level and between chains, can determine the mechanical, thermal, and conductive properties of such materials. Understanding ...
Polymers
Aug 20, 2024
AI accelerates discovery of next-gen polymers
Nylon, Teflon, Kevlar. These are just a few familiar polymers—large-molecule chemical compounds—that have changed the world. From Teflon-coated frying pans to 3D printing, polymers are vital to creating the systems that ...
Polymers
Aug 20, 2024
Small molecule organic eutectics show potential for replacing plastics
Plastics have long been a mainstay in modern manufacturing, but their environmental impact has increased demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Researchers at The University of Warwick have made significant progress in the ...
Polymers
Aug 19, 2024
