Polymers news

New filter removes chemical contaminants from water even at very low concentrations

Polymer foam aims to transform oil spill cleanup

University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new material that can absorb more than eight times its weight in oil, offering a new solution in preventing groundwater contamination from spills or accidents. The study, ...

Polymers

Sep 3, 2024

Porous gas-adsorbing materials reveal hidden softness

A team of researchers has reshaped our understanding of developing gas storage materials known as porous coordination polymers (PCPs), which is also known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Polymers

Sep 3, 2024

Scientists offer strong carbon plastics for aviation

Employees of the Institute of Chemistry of Kazan Federal University and the Kazan National Research Technical University have produced especially strong carbon plastics based on phosphate binders that can withstand temperatures ...

Polymers

Aug 30, 2024

Chalk-based coating creates a cooling fabric

In the scorching heat of summer, anyone who spends time outside—athletes, landscapers, kids at the park or beachgoers—could benefit from a cooling fabric. While there are some textiles that reflect the sun's rays or transfer ...

Polymers

Aug 21, 2024

AI accelerates discovery of next-gen polymers

Nylon, Teflon, Kevlar. These are just a few familiar polymers—large-molecule chemical compounds—that have changed the world. From Teflon-coated frying pans to 3D printing, polymers are vital to creating the systems that ...

Polymers

Aug 20, 2024

