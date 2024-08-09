August 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Increasing solid-state electrolyte conductivity and stability using helical structure

by University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering

Increasing solid-state electrolyte conductivity and stability using helical structure
Artistic representation of a helical peptide polymer electrolyte with the macrodipole indicated by an arrow with positive and negative charges. Credit: The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Solid-state electrolytes have been explored for decades for use in energy storage systems and in the pursuit of solid-state batteries. These materials are safer alternatives to the traditional liquid electrolyte—a solution that allows ions to move within the cell—used in batteries today. However, new concepts are needed to push the performance of current solid polymer electrolytes to be viable for next generation materials.

Materials science and engineering researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have explored the role of helical secondary structure on the of solid-state peptide polymer electrolytes and found that the helical structure shows greatly enhanced conductivity compared to the "random coil" counterparts.

They also found that longer helices lead to higher conductivity and that the helical structure increases the overall stability of the material to temperature and voltage.

Their research, "Helical peptide structure improves conductivity and stability of solid electrolytes," was published in Nature Materials.

"We introduced the concept of using a secondary structure—the helix—to design and improve upon the basic material property of ionic conductivity in solid materials," says Professor Chris Evans, who led this work. "It's the same helix that you would find in peptides in biology, we're just using it for non-biological reasons."

Polymers tend to adopt random configurations, but the backbone of the polymer can be controlled and designed to form a , like DNA. As a consequence, the polymer will have a macrodipole moment—a large-scale separation of positive and negative charges.

Along the length of the helix, the small dipole moments of each individual peptide unit will add up to form the macrodipole, which increases both the conductivity and —a measure of a material's ability to store —of the entire structure and improves charge transport. The longer the peptide, the higher the conductivity of the helix.

Evans adds, "These polymers are much more stable than typical polymers—the helix is a very robust structure. You can go to high temperatures or voltages compared to random coil polymers, and it doesn't degrade or lose the helix. We don't see any evidence that the breaks down before we want it to."

Further, since the material is made from peptides, it can be degraded back into individual monomer units using enzymes or acid when the battery has failed or reached the end of its useful life. The starting materials can be recovered and reused after a separation process, reducing its environmental impact.

Chris Evans is also an affiliate of the Materials Research Laboratory (MRL) and the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at Illinois.

More information: Yingying Chen et al, Helical peptide structure improves conductivity and stability of solid electrolytes, Nature Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-024-01966-1

Journal information: Nature Materials

Provided by University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering

Citation: Increasing solid-state electrolyte conductivity and stability using helical structure (2024, August 9) retrieved 9 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-solid-state-electrolyte-stability-helical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Shining a light on helical polymers
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the reaction of Ethyl 2-cyanoacrylate (superglue) and Alumina powder?

Aug 6, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Aug 6, 2024

When do cyanide ligands form a tetrahedral geometry with Co2 ?

Aug 6, 2024

Why are metals in aqueous solution basic, and non-metals acidic?

Aug 5, 2024

Reaction Rate experiment: Potassium Permanganate and Hydrogen Peroxide

Aug 5, 2024

d-orbital self split or proton split d-orbitals?

Aug 4, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)