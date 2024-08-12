August 12, 2024

Small chemical tweak boosts CO₂ capture by 15%

by Christy White, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Small chemical change may reap big climate reward
Environmentally friendly amino acids react readily with CO2 to accelerate direct air capture rates. Credit: Benjamin Doughty/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have demonstrated that small molecular tweaks to surfaces can improve absorption technology for direct air capture, or DAC, of carbon dioxide.

Amino acids, which react readily with CO2 and are environmentally friendly, have potential for use in liquid-based DAC. However, they aren't naturally drawn to surfaces where they might interact with environmental CO2.

A team from ORNL added a charged polymer layer to an amino acid solution, and then, through and simulation, found that the charged layer can hold at its surface.

The paper is published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

The surface-bound amino acids accelerated CO2 capture by 15%. "It's exciting to see that such a small change to an can make such a huge difference," said ORNL's Uvinduni Premadasa.

"Once you saturate the solution, you need to regenerate the materials and interfaces," ORNL's Benjamin Doughty said. The researchers are now exploring energy-efficient ways to exchange surface sorbent materials.

More information: Uvinduni I. Premadasa et al, Synergistic Assembly of Charged Oligomers and Amino Acids at the Air–Water Interface: An Avenue toward Surface-Directed CO2 Capture, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.3c18225

Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Citation: Small chemical tweak boosts CO₂ capture by 15% (2024, August 12) retrieved 12 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-small-chemical-tweak-boosts-co8322.html
