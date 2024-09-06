Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) located near Knoxville, Tennessee is the Department of Energy's largest science and technology lab in the nation. It is managed by UT-Battelle. ORNL has six primary missions; neutron science, energy, high-performance computing, systems biology, materials science and national security. ORNL employs over 4,000 scientists, researchers and support staff for the lab. ORNL does other assignments for the Department of Energy which include isotope production, information management and assists other agencies of government. Current research includes advanced testing techniques for eye disease and disorder and sponsorship of the Global Venture Challenge for university students. ORNL welcomes inquiries and suggests stories for writers. The ORNL Review is a periodic journal of the latest in scientific and technology develops and is available on-line.

Address
1 Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Website
http://www.ornl.gov/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oak_Ridge_National_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Neutrons illuminate environmental and biological mysteries

Neutron techniques have long been valued in various scientific fields for their ability to penetrate materials without altering their structure. However, their use in environmental and biological sciences has been limited. ...

Environment

Aug 20, 2024

0

7

Small chemical tweak boosts CO₂ capture by 15%

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have demonstrated that small molecular tweaks to surfaces can improve absorption technology for direct air capture, or DAC, of carbon dioxide.

Polymers

Aug 12, 2024

0

16

page 1 from 40