Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) located near Knoxville, Tennessee is the Department of Energy's largest science and technology lab in the nation. It is managed by UT-Battelle. ORNL has six primary missions; neutron science, energy, high-performance computing, systems biology, materials science and national security. ORNL employs over 4,000 scientists, researchers and support staff for the lab. ORNL does other assignments for the Department of Energy which include isotope production, information management and assists other agencies of government. Current research includes advanced testing techniques for eye disease and disorder and sponsorship of the Global Venture Challenge for university students. ORNL welcomes inquiries and suggests stories for writers. The ORNL Review is a periodic journal of the latest in scientific and technology develops and is available on-line.

Address 1 Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Website http://www.ornl.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oak_Ridge_National_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

