Technical University of Denmark, (DTU) was founded in 1829. DTU is noted for its preeminent studies in structural engineering, shipbuilding and electrical engineering. The great industrialist G.E. Hagermann spearheaded DTU's transformation to a top notch technical and engineering school in the early 1900s. DTU out grew its original central Copenhagen location and moved to its present location near Lyngby. Satellite campuses are located throughout Denmark. Today, DTU is credited with high-level research in Nanotechnology, Environmental and Energy technology, Informational and Communication technology, Food Science and medicotechnology, Space and Robotic technology and more.

Address
Anker Engelundsvej 1 Building 101A, 2. floor 2800 Kgs. Lyngby
Website
https://www.dtu.dk/english/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technical_University_of_Denmark

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Technical University of Denmark

Q&A: How can different types of brains bolster startup success?

Associate Professor Carina Lomberg is on a quest to understand the cognitive, emotional, and behavioral aspects of entrepreneurs and what shapes their journey. She has found that including neurodiverse individuals in teams ...

Social Sciences

Jul 16, 2024

0

11

100 kilometers of quantum-encrypted transfer

Researchers at DTU have successfully distributed a quantum-secure key using a method called continuous variable quantum key distribution (CV QKD). The researchers have managed to make the method work over a record 100 km ...

Quantum Physics

Apr 2, 2024

0

108

Using AI to develop early warning systems for flooding

Susanne Nielsen realizes that it is probably only a matter of time before her parents' summer house at Slettestrand in North Jutland is affected by flooding. Because under the house, which is just 400 meters from the bay ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 9, 2024

0

1

page 1 from 17