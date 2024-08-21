Technical University of Denmark, (DTU) was founded in 1829. DTU is noted for its preeminent studies in structural engineering, shipbuilding and electrical engineering. The great industrialist G.E. Hagermann spearheaded DTU's transformation to a top notch technical and engineering school in the early 1900s. DTU out grew its original central Copenhagen location and moved to its present location near Lyngby. Satellite campuses are located throughout Denmark. Today, DTU is credited with high-level research in Nanotechnology, Environmental and Energy technology, Informational and Communication technology, Food Science and medicotechnology, Space and Robotic technology and more.

Address Anker Engelundsvej 1 Building 101A, 2. floor 2800 Kgs. Lyngby Website https://www.dtu.dk/english/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technical_University_of_Denmark

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed