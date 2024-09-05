Agriculture news

Last update:
Strawberry disease could threaten Hampton Roads' spring harvest
In a few weeks, strawberry growers in southeast Virginia will plant their crop to be harvested in May. But many are concerned about a disease that could drastically reduce next year's yield.
Agriculture
1 hour ago
Bat population collapse linked to increased pesticide use and more than 1,000 infant deaths
Bats are considered a natural pesticide, widely relied on by farmers as an alternative to chemical pesticides to protect their crops from insects. But since 2006, many bat populations have collapsed in counties in North America ...
Ecology
Sep 5, 2024
Replacement crop treatment not safe for important pollinator, experts say
A novel pesticide thought to be a potential successor to banned neonicotinoids caused 100% mortality in mason bees in a recent test. The novel pesticide, flupyradifurone, is thought to pose less risk to pollinators and, consequently, ...
Ecology
Sep 5, 2024
Research team designs efficient bioenergy crops that need less water to grow
Drought stress has long been a limiting factor for crop production around the world, a challenge exacerbated by climate change.
Biotechnology
Sep 5, 2024
Dolphin-friendly? New research shows that vague environmental labeling is common on NZ seafood products
Many seafood products sold in New Zealand make environmental claims, but our new research shows most of them are too ambiguous and may serve as greenwashing.
Agriculture
Sep 5, 2024
Soil treated with organic fertilizers stores more carbon, study finds
With carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere increasing in recent decades, there is a growing urgency to find strategies for capturing and holding carbon.
Ecology
Sep 4, 2024
Satellite remote sensing shows potential in agricultural monitoring
Paddy rice is an important agricultural product, and accurate mapping of paddy rice fields is essential for enhancing food security, promoting sustainable agriculture, increasing crop yields, and facilitating technological ...
Biotechnology
Sep 4, 2024
Plant e-skin enables continuous, non-invasive monitoring for precision farming
Precision farming is an emerging field that uses analysis tools such as sensors to collect data on crop plant conditions, such as temperature, humidity, moisture, and nutrient levels. The data collected from these sensors ...
Biotechnology
Sep 4, 2024
New machine learning model offers simple solution to predicting crop yield
A new machine-learning model for predicting crop yield using environmental data and genetic information can be used to develop new, higher-performing crop varieties.
Biotechnology
Sep 3, 2024
Breaking boundaries: PAM-less genome editing in soybean
CRISPR-Cas9 has transformed crop genetic improvement, yet its reliance on specific protospacer adjacent motif (PAM), sequences limits editing scope and efficiency. In soybean, a critical source of protein and oil, these limitations ...
Biotechnology
Sep 3, 2024
Denmark reports cases of bluetongue disease that can be fatal to sheep but is harmless to humans
Denmark reported Tuesday cases of bluetongue in the country's east, a non-contagious, insect-borne viral disease that is harmless to humans but can be fatal for so-called ruminant animals—mainly sheep but also cows and ...
Agriculture
Sep 3, 2024
Research uncovers new strategy for salt-resistant poplar
Salt stress disrupts plant growth by impairing ion balance and reducing water uptake, posing a significant challenge to agriculture and forestry. Maintaining sodium (Na+) and potassium (K+) balance is particularly vital in ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 3, 2024
Genomic study illuminates mango's heritage and future
Mango, a tropical fruit with a long cultivation history, faces significant challenges such as low genetic diversity and limited breeding improvements due to complex domestication and self-pollination. These issues hinder ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 3, 2024
Scientists develop new TRV vector-based method for peach gene analysis
Peach, a valuable crop within the Rosaceae family, has historically faced challenges in genetic research due to the lack of robust transformation techniques. Current methods are often limited by tissue type and developmental ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 3, 2024
Whole genome duplications linked to higher oil yields in key crops
Oil crops are pivotal for human nutrition and industry due to their ability to produce and store large amounts of oil in seeds. With the global demand for vegetable oils steadily rising, there is an urgent need to discover ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 3, 2024
The apple's battle plan: Unraveling the molecular response to fungal infections
Apple cultivation is widespread, but Glomerella leaf spot (GLS), caused by the fungus Colletotrichum fructicola, poses a major threat, especially in China. This disease damages leaves and fruits, reducing yield and quality.
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 3, 2024
From wild relatives to super tomatoes: Unearthing new genetic potential
Tomato breeding has historically depended on a narrow genetic pool, leading to decreased diversity and loss of valuable traits. Traditional methods and biparental populations fall short in harnessing the full potential of ...
Plants & Animals
Sep 2, 2024
Organic farms can double plant diversity—but only with time
It takes a long time, up to several decades, before the benefits of organic farming take full effect on land that was previously cultivated conventionally, a new study from Lund University suggests. After thirty years, the ...
Ecology
Sep 2, 2024
Climate adaptation funds sow seeds of resilience
Beaming with smiles, Zambian farmer Mary Dimba points to a newly harvested crop of maize on her silo. The mother-of-four from Mpande village in Zambia's Lusaka Province tells how the beginning of the last cropping season ...
Other
Sep 2, 2024
Consumers want cage-free eggs, but Indonesian farmers say they need more support to do this
With rising consumer concerns for animal welfare worldwide, the poultry industry is starting to let their hens roam around in bigger spaces. This shift from conventional battery cages to cage-free systems allow layer hens ...
Agriculture
Sep 2, 2024
