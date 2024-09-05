Last update:

Strawberry disease could threaten Hampton Roads' spring harvest

Agriculture news

Breaking boundaries: PAM-less genome editing in soybean

CRISPR-Cas9 has transformed crop genetic improvement, yet its reliance on specific protospacer adjacent motif (PAM), sequences limits editing scope and efficiency. In soybean, a critical source of protein and oil, these limitations ...

Biotechnology

Sep 3, 2024

0

1

Research uncovers new strategy for salt-resistant poplar

Salt stress disrupts plant growth by impairing ion balance and reducing water uptake, posing a significant challenge to agriculture and forestry. Maintaining sodium (Na+) and potassium (K+) balance is particularly vital in ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 3, 2024

0

15

Genomic study illuminates mango's heritage and future

Mango, a tropical fruit with a long cultivation history, faces significant challenges such as low genetic diversity and limited breeding improvements due to complex domestication and self-pollination. These issues hinder ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 3, 2024

0

9

Whole genome duplications linked to higher oil yields in key crops

Oil crops are pivotal for human nutrition and industry due to their ability to produce and store large amounts of oil in seeds. With the global demand for vegetable oils steadily rising, there is an urgent need to discover ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 3, 2024

0

13

Organic farms can double plant diversity—but only with time

It takes a long time, up to several decades, before the benefits of organic farming take full effect on land that was previously cultivated conventionally, a new study from Lund University suggests. After thirty years, the ...

Ecology

Sep 2, 2024

7

21

Climate adaptation funds sow seeds of resilience

Beaming with smiles, Zambian farmer Mary Dimba points to a newly harvested crop of maize on her silo. The mother-of-four from Mpande village in Zambia's Lusaka Province tells how the beginning of the last cropping season ...

Other

Sep 2, 2024

0

5

More news

Veterinary medicine
Philippines to roll out unproven swine fever vaccine
Agriculture
Curbing toxic metals in spinach and rice crops grown for baby food
Agriculture
Calling for further study, California lawmakers table ban on toxic herbicide paraquat
Agriculture
Companies are crafting new ways to grow cocoa, and chocolate alternatives, to keep up with demand
Molecular & Computational biology
Researchers identify genes for low glycemic index and high protein in rice
Agriculture
Bluetongue anguish for Dutch farmers
Biotechnology
Molecularly imprinted polymers help get the stink out of smoke-tainted wine
Cell & Microbiology
Can fungi turn food waste into the next culinary sensation?
Plants & Animals
Drowning tomatoes for science
Cell & Microbiology
Climate change will increase foodborne illness risk from raw produce, research suggests
Agriculture
Diverse crop rotations reduce risk of crop loss under poor growing conditions
Molecular & Computational biology
Study reveals distinct roles of H3K27me3 and H3K36me3 in winter wheat vernalization
Agriculture
Clearing up confusion between organic and regenerative farming could boost green agriculture
Veterinary medicine
New vaccine protects cattle from deadly tick-borne disease
Cell & Microbiology
Chloroplast manipulation: A new strategy in pathogen warfare uncovered
Agriculture
Sweaty corn is making it even more humid
Cell & Microbiology
Safeguarding produce from E. coli contamination
Molecular & Computational biology
Fighting fungal foes: Walnut's genetic armor against anthracnose revealed
Ecology
Lack of pollinators limits worldwide food production, crop yield analysis finds
Biotechnology
Researchers develop near-infrared spectroscopy models to analyze corn kernels and biomass

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Biotechnology
Formidable yeasts stop microbial contamination in ethanol plants
Agriculture
Women play a crucial role in agriculture—so why are they often locked out of owning land?
Molecular & Computational biology
Lychee's dormant dance: Genetic maestro LcSVP2 controls the rhythm of rest
Plants & Animals
Research sheds light on low crop yields and their impact on small farms
Agriculture
Unlocking crop yield potential: New modeling approach for sustainable agriculture
Evolution
From antiquity to adaptation: Tracing the genetic journey of east Asian chestnut varieties
Plants & Animals
Study reveals bioactive power of a natural spearmint compound against weeds
Ecology
Sustaining oyster farming with sturdier rafts
Molecular & Computational biology
From leaf to cup: The essential role of magnesium in tea plant metabolism
Molecular & Computational biology
Tomato ripening study highlights cell wall component interactions
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
Load more