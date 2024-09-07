Archaeology news

Last update:
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
A small team of archaeologists, two from Germany, one from Denmark and another from Iran, has identified a potential region for interbreeding between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens during the Late Pleistocene.
1 hour ago
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Ph.D. candidate Elysia Petras and archaeologist Dr. Brandi MacDonald recently discovered 15 shards of Afro-Caribbean pottery ware at Jackson Wall Manor on the Cayman Islands. Through their analysis, they discovered that the ...
Sep 7, 2024
Editorial: Rest assured, Ancient teens were full of existential angst too
If you're a young person (or a parent of one), you may be thinking some big thoughts about your future. Am I going to go to university? Maybe I'll look at a trade? I might want to travel? Or maybe I don't? Do I have to decide ...
Sep 6, 2024
The Roman siege of Masada lasted just a few weeks, not several years, say archaeologists
Researchers from the Sonia & Marco Nadler Institute of Archaeology at Tel Aviv University have used a range of modern technologies, including drones, remote sensing, and 3D digital modeling, to generate the first objective, ...
Sep 5, 2024
New population model identifies phases of human dispersal across Europe
An interdisciplinary research team from the University of Cologne's Institute of Geophysics and Meteorology and the Department of Prehistoric Archaeology has developed a new model, the "Our Way Model." The team modeled the ...
Sep 4, 2024
Five lessons from ancient civilizations for keeping homes cool in hot, dry climates
Modern buildings tend to take electricity and air conditioning for granted. They often have glass facades and windows that can't be opened. And when the power goes out for days in the middle of a heat wave, as the Houston ...
Sep 2, 2024
Archaeologists discover diseased Anglo-Saxons that received monastic care
An additional 20 intact human burials and the disturbed remains of many more have been discovered by archaeologists excavating a monastery in Cookham.
Aug 30, 2024
Computer 'reconstructions' of faces from ancient times are popular. But how reliable are they?
When we read about the lives of people from the ancient past, we naturally want to know what they looked like.
Aug 30, 2024
What a submerged ancient bridge discovered in a Spanish cave reveals about early human settlement
A new study led by the University of South Florida has shed light on the human colonization of the western Mediterranean, revealing that humans settled there much earlier than previously believed. This research, detailed ...
Aug 30, 2024
The Vesuvius challenge is using AI to virtually unroll Pompeii's ancient scrolls
The Vesuvius Challenge is an unparalleled competition in the field of classical studies, with the potential to pave the way for something akin to a second Renaissance. Its objective is to use artificial intelligence (AI) ...
Aug 29, 2024
Study reveals isolation, endogamy and pathogens in early medieval Spanish community
An archaeogenetic study sheds new light on the isolated medieval community Las Gobas in northern Spain. Besides isolation and endogamy, researchers have also identified the variola virus, which can offer a new explanation ...
Aug 28, 2024
Study: Among Viking societies, Norway was much more violent than Denmark
Rates of violence in Viking Age Norway and Denmark were long believed to be comparable. A team of researchers including University of South Florida sociologist David Jacobson challenges that assumption.
Aug 28, 2024
Study links fear of conflict to population changes in Neolithic Europe
Since the end of the last Ice Age, growth of the human population has been far from uniform, marked instead by periods of rapid expansion followed by sharp declines. The reasons behind these fluctuations remain only partially ...
Aug 28, 2024
Wood charcoal reveals the existence of a variety of woody plants around early millet sites
A study led by Hui Shen, Keliang Zhao, Xinying Zhou, Xiaoqiang Li from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Zhenwei Qiu from the National Museum of China has reconstructed ...
Aug 27, 2024
Researchers propose a theory to explain how the Menga dolmen was built
A multi-institutional team of historians, geologists, physicists, and archaeologists in Spain has developed a theory to explain how a neolithic culture could have built the Menga dolmen, an ancient structure consisting of ...
Aug 27, 2024
Seeking an ethical approach to ancient DNA analysis
The study of ancient DNA provides valuable insights into human history, including how ancient populations migrated and merged with each other. But discoveries drawn from this ancient genetic data can directly impact the living ...
Aug 27, 2024
Unique Iron- and Viking-age mortuary houses unearthed in Norway
Recent work published by Dr. Raymond Sauvage and Dr. Richard Macphail in Medieval Archaeology describes the excavation and interpretation of three Iron- and Viking-Age mortuary houses in central Norway, Skeiet, in the village ...
Aug 26, 2024
Evidence found of Europeans using cocaine as far back as the 17th century
A team of biomedical and medicinal specialists from the University of Milan, working with a colleague from Foundation IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico di Milano, has found evidence of cocaine use by at least ...
Aug 23, 2024
Ancient DNA sheds light on the genetic diversity of post-Roman elites
A new study of ancient DNA by a team of international researchers and co-led by Krishna R. Veeramah, Ph.D., of Stony Brook University, provides insight into the development and social structures of European rural communities ...
Aug 23, 2024
Could an 11th-century contract prove the existence of same-sex marriage in medieval Spain?
In 1061, two men, Pedro Díaz and Munio Vandilaz, signed a legal agreement in which they undertook to share the management of the house and church of Santa María de Ordes—most likely the current parish of the same name ...
Aug 22, 2024
