Archaeology news

Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding

Seeking an ethical approach to ancient DNA analysis

The study of ancient DNA provides valuable insights into human history, including how ancient populations migrated and merged with each other. But discoveries drawn from this ancient genetic data can directly impact the living ...

Archaeology

Aug 27, 2024

To kill mammoths in the Ice Age, people used planted pikes, not throwing spears, researchers say
Ancient tree resin artifacts provide earliest-known evidence of humans dispersing through the Pacific
New insight into the origins and motivations for ritual tooth removal in ancient Taiwan
Ice Age Europeans: Climate change caused a drastic decline in hunter–gatherers, fossil study shows
UK diving team hail suspected WWI warship find
How researchers determined that Stonehenge's giant Altar Stone came all the way from northeast Scotland
Ancient DNA reveals Indigenous dog lineages found at Jamestown, Virginia
The Altar Stone of Stonehenge came from an unexpectedly distant place, new study reveals
Stonehenge's 'altar stone' originally came from Scotland and not Wales, new research shows
Study confirms likely identity of the remains of Bishop Teodomiro
Rare archaeological site reveals 'surprising' Neanderthal behavior at Pyrenees foothills
Stonehenge's Altar Stone origins reveal advanced ancient Britain
Researchers discover there was an overseas trade supplying horses for sacrifices during the late Viking age
Jamestown DNA helps solve a 400-year-old mystery and unexpectedly reveals a family secret
DNA analysis reveals close relative mating and child sacrifice among elites in precontact Mexico
Shipwreck highlights medieval England's lucrative trade in valuable stone
New interpretation of runic inscription reveals pricing in Viking Age
New evidence from West Papua offers fresh clues about how and when humans first moved into the Pacific
Early improvement of sandy habitat led to origin of agriculture in the farming-pastoral zone of northern China: Study
House call: A new study rethinks early Christian landmark

Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Pre-Mongolian elite grave found in an abandoned fortress
Unveiling the ancient Maya's relationship to animals and nature
Forensic science cracks the 'unsolvable' case of a World War I soldier's identity, enabling his re-burial
New finds in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia
Ancient carvings in Turkey could be earliest solar calendar
Wrestling with bulls, meat-only diets and sex bans: How the ancient Olympians prepared
Ancient Chinese bone needle workshop reveals industrial practices of the 2nd millennium BCE
Hydraulic lift technology may have helped build Egypt's iconic Pyramid of Djoser
Persian gold coins likely used to pay mercenaries found at site of ancient Greek city in western Turkey
How the last meal of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian crocodile was revealed using modern science
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
New quantum error correction method uses 'many-hypercube codes' while exhibiting beautiful geometry
Neolithic bones reveal isolated Yersinia pestis infections, not pandemics
