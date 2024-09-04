Last update:

Grenfell victims were 'overcome by toxic gases' after construction loophole

Evidence stacks up for poisonous books containing toxic dyes

If you come across brightly colored, cloth-bound books from the Victorian era, you might want to handle them gently, or even steer clear altogether. Some of their attractive hues come from dyes that could pose a health risk ...

Analytical Chemistry

Aug 18, 2024

Why doesn't water help with spicy food? What about milk or beer?

Spicy foods taste spicy because they contain a family of compounds called capsaicinoids. Capsaicin is the major culprit. It's found in chilies, jalapeños, cayenne pepper, and is even the active ingredient in pepper spray.

Analytical Chemistry

Jun 13, 2024

Many old books contain toxic chemicals—here's how to spot them

In our modern society, we rarely consider books to be dangerous items. However, certain books contain elements so hazardous that they require scrutiny before being placed on the shelves of public libraries, bookstores or ...

Analytical Chemistry

Apr 30, 2024

