August 5, 2024

Video: Don't drink raw milk. But what about raw milk cheese?

by American Chemical Society

Don't drink raw milk. But what about raw milk cheese? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

A lot of people on the internet have been telling our host Alex to drink raw milk.

This is a bad idea—a particularly bad one actually. So she wanted to make a about why it's such a bad idea to consume raw milk, then she realized she's been eating without even knowing it via cheese.

That's when things got complicated.

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: Don't drink raw milk. But what about raw milk cheese? (2024, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-video-dont-raw-cheese.html
