The American Chemical Society, (ACS) was formed in 1876 and is headquartered in Washington D.C. ACS is a professional association with over 160,000 members comprised of all degree levels. ACS supports scientific inquiry in the field chemistry, chemical engineering and related fields. ACS publishes current discover news on its Web site and publishes various journals including The Journal of the American Chemical Society. The Chemical Abstracts Service is a funding resource for ACS. The Chemical & Engineering News is a weekly publication sent to all of its members. ACS certifies undergraduate programs in chemistry at the college and university level. ACS has fought against open-access to scientific abstracts. ACS publishes ACS Nano, Chemical Research in Toxicology, Crystal Growth & Design, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces and more journals. ACS allows access to its Pressroom/Press Pac and provides a brief synopsis of timely and interesting new research. There is a charge for the full article and abstract.

Address 1155 Sixteenth Street, NW Washington, DC 20036 USA Website http://portal.acs.org Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Chemical_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

