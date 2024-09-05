The American Chemical Society, (ACS) was formed in 1876 and is headquartered in Washington D.C. ACS is a professional association with over 160,000 members comprised of all degree levels. ACS supports scientific inquiry in the field chemistry, chemical engineering and related fields. ACS publishes current discover news on its Web site and publishes various journals including The Journal of the American Chemical Society. The Chemical Abstracts Service is a funding resource for ACS. The Chemical & Engineering News is a weekly publication sent to all of its members. ACS certifies undergraduate programs in chemistry at the college and university level. ACS has fought against open-access to scientific abstracts. ACS publishes ACS Nano, Chemical Research in Toxicology, Crystal Growth & Design, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces and more journals. ACS allows access to its Pressroom/Press Pac and provides a brief synopsis of timely and interesting new research. There is a charge for the full article and abstract.

Address
1155 Sixteenth Street, NW Washington, DC 20036 USA
Website
http://portal.acs.org
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Chemical_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

How fish guts might play a role in future skin care products

There are some pretty strange ingredients in cosmetics and skin care products. One example is snail mucin—also known as snail slime—which is used for its moisturizing and antioxidant properties. But researchers reporting ...

Biochemistry

Sep 5, 2024

Enhancing microbe memory to better upcycle excess CO₂

While some microbes can make people sick or spoil food, others are critical for survival. These tiny organisms can also be engineered to make specific molecules. Researchers reporting in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 30, 2024

Chalk-based coating creates a cooling fabric

In the scorching heat of summer, anyone who spends time outside—athletes, landscapers, kids at the park or beachgoers—could benefit from a cooling fabric. While there are some textiles that reflect the sun's rays or transfer ...

Polymers

Aug 21, 2024

Extraterrestrial chemistry with earthbound possibilities

Who are we? Why are we here? As the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song suggests, we are stardust, the result of chemistry occurring throughout vast clouds of interstellar gas and dust. To better understand how that chemistry ...

Biochemistry

Aug 20, 2024

Evidence stacks up for poisonous books containing toxic dyes

If you come across brightly colored, cloth-bound books from the Victorian era, you might want to handle them gently, or even steer clear altogether. Some of their attractive hues come from dyes that could pose a health risk ...

Analytical Chemistry

Aug 18, 2024

