Video: Is there a quick fix for ocean acidification?

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Acidification is threatening the ocean's ability to pull carbon dioxide out of our atmosphere, so scientists and startups are looking to ocean-sized antacids to raise its pH.

While they might not be the ultimate solution to our climate crisis problem, the antacids could have a hand in helping our oceans rebound.

Credit: American Chemical Society