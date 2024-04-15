April 15, 2024

Video: Is there a quick fix for ocean acidification?

by American Chemical Society

Is there a quick fix for ocean acidification? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Acidification is threatening the ocean's ability to pull carbon dioxide out of our atmosphere, so scientists and startups are looking to ocean-sized antacids to raise its pH.

While they might not be the ultimate solution to our climate crisis problem, the antacids could have a hand in helping our oceans rebound.

Credit: American Chemical Society

Provided by American Chemical Society

