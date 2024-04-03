April 3, 2024

Video: Using chemistry and a 300-year-old technique to reinvent a drink

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Adding milk to an alcoholic drink and then curdling that milk is a 300-year-old preservation technique that was used by none other than Ben Franklin.

Join George as he discovers the chemistry that makes this technique so useful, and learn how to make the best espresso martini you'll ever taste.

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: Using chemistry and a 300-year-old technique to reinvent a drink (2024, April 3) retrieved 3 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-video-chemistry-year-technique-reinvent.html
