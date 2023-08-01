August 1, 2023

Video: The rise of bio-concrete

The rise of bio-concrete (video)
Concrete is the most important building material on Earth, but its production causes a MASSIVE amount of global carbon emissions.

Join George as he discovers how a surprising discovery in 1973 could dramatically change how we make concrete forever.

