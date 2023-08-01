This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
fact-checked
trusted source
proofread
Video: The rise of bio-concrete
Concrete is the most important building material on Earth, but its production causes a MASSIVE amount of global carbon emissions.
Join George as he discovers how a surprising discovery in 1973 could dramatically change how we make concrete forever.
Provided by American Chemical Society