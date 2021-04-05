Video: What are forever chemicals, and do they last forever?

Forever chemicals are known for being water-, heat- and oil-resistant, which makes them useful in everything from rain jackets to firefighting foams. But the chemistry that makes them so useful also makes them stick around in the environment and in us -- and that could be a bad thing. Credit: The American Chemical Society

