April 5, 2021

Video: What are forever chemicals, and do they last forever?

by American Chemical Society

What are forever chemicals, and do they last forever? (video)
Forever chemicals are known for being water-, heat- and oil-resistant, which makes them useful in everything from rain jackets to firefighting foams. But the chemistry that makes them so useful also makes them stick around in the environment and in us -- and that could be a bad thing. Credit: The American Chemical Society

Forever chemicals are known for being water-, heat- and oil-resistant, which makes them useful in everything from rain jackets to firefighting foams.

But the chemistry that makes them so useful also makes them stick around in the environment and in us—and that could be a bad thing:

Explore further

Researchers step toward understanding how toxic PFAS chemicals spread from release sites
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: What are forever chemicals, and do they last forever? (2021, April 5) retrieved 5 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-video-chemicals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Mar 29, 2021

Chiral Column Chromatography

Mar 26, 2021

Potassium sodium tartrate preparation and comparison with recipes

Mar 22, 2021

How do I know which enthalpy change to calculate?

Mar 14, 2021

I do not understand oxidizers and what they do

Mar 13, 2021

Question about chlorine water

Mar 09, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments