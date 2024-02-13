February 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Video: Are ammonia engines the way of the future?

by American Chemical Society

Are ammonia engines the way of the future? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Could ammonia engines power the cars of the future? Carmakers like Toyota are working to make this a reality.

Ammonia is combustible and holds promise as a relatively low-effort way to decarbonize the —but the devil's in the details.

Join George as he discovers at least one of those details by burning stuff in his basement.

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: Are ammonia engines the way of the future? (2024, February 13) retrieved 13 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-video-ammonia-future.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Using tiny combustion engines to power very tiny robots
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Freon filled balloons go flat QUICKLY! Why?

4 hours ago

Help, I have made a huge mistake with copper sulfate!

Feb 9, 2024

Trying to impress my 8th grade students, made some unknown stuff

Feb 8, 2024

Regenerating ion exchange resin

Jan 29, 2024

Chemical Garden, deeper conceptual explanation

Jan 25, 2024

Dissolving caffeine in room temperature water

Jan 17, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)