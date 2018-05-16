Video: How milk becomes cheese

Making cheese is an ancient exercise in preserving the nutritional value of milk. And it's also pretty tasty.
With help from the St. James Cheese Company in New Orleans, Reactions explains how milk becomes cheese, why microbes make it taste better, and why cheese is yellow:
Explore further: Eating cheese every day might actually be healthy
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.