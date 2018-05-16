Video: How milk becomes cheese

May 17, 2018, American Chemical Society
How milk becomes cheese (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Making cheese is an ancient exercise in preserving the nutritional value of milk. And it's also pretty tasty.

With help from the St. James Cheese Company in New Orleans, Reactions explains how milk becomes , why microbes make it taste better, and why cheese is yellow:

