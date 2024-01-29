This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
Video: Can science beat counterfeit detector pens?
Counterfeit detector pens use a starch-iodine reaction to identify fake bills.
But could you fool them with chemistry?
Researchers dive into the chemistry of iodine, its color and its clock reactions, all while making a little extra cash on the side.
Provided by American Chemical Society