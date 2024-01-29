January 29, 2024

Video: Can science beat counterfeit detector pens?

by American Chemical Society

Counterfeit detector pens use a starch-iodine reaction to identify fake bills. But could you fool them with chemistry? In today's episode, we dive into the chemistry of iodine, its color and its clock reactions, all while making a little extra cash on the side. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDaVCyOBSsY. Credit: The American Chemical Society

Counterfeit detector pens use a starch-iodine reaction to identify fake bills.

But could you fool them with chemistry?

Researchers dive into the chemistry of iodine, its color and its clock reactions, all while making a little extra cash on the side.

