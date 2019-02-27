Video: How hair dye works

March 1, 2019, American Chemical Society
How hair dye works (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Whether you need a disguise to run from the law or are just trying to emulate *NSYNC-era frosted tips, you may need some chemical assistance to put the hue in your do.

To understand how these "shade-y" changes happen, you have to dive back into the history of chemistry.

In this week's Reactions episode, get ready to learn everything you're "dyeing" to know about artificial hair color:

Explore further: The science behind big '80s hairstyles

Related Stories

The science behind big '80s hairstyles

February 15, 2019

The '80s was a decade full of neon leg warmers, power ballads and big hair. But how did we get that big hair that was so bad it's good? A little bit of teasing and a lot of chemistry.

Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment

August 29, 2017

India is a second largest producer of leather, and being so, leather production and dyeing significantly contribute to pollution of water resources in India. Consistent dyeing of leather is difficult due to the unique nature ...

Cheminformatics approaches to creating new hair dyes

October 23, 2018

Finding the next generation of safer hair dyes may be as simple as going to the library – in this case, NC State's Max Weaver Dye Library. The dye library, donated by the Eastman Chemical Company, contains nearly 100,000 ...

