Video: How hair dye works

Whether you need a disguise to run from the law or are just trying to emulate *NSYNC-era frosted tips, you may need some chemical assistance to put the hue in your do.
To understand how these "shade-y" changes happen, you have to dive back into the history of chemistry.
In this week's Reactions episode, get ready to learn everything you're "dyeing" to know about artificial hair color:
Explore further: The science behind big '80s hairstyles
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.