Video: How hair dye works

Credit: The American Chemical Society Whether you need a disguise to run from the law or are just trying to emulate *NSYNC-era frosted tips, you may need some chemical assistance to put the hue in your do.

To understand how these "shade-y" changes happen, you have to dive back into the history of chemistry.

In this week's Reactions episode, get ready to learn everything you're "dyeing" to know about artificial hair color:

Explore further: The science behind big '80s hairstyles