Video: Chemistry life hacks: Food edition

Credit: The American Chemical Society Reactions is back with another round of chemistry life hacks.

Our latest episode brings chemistry to the kitchen, and features science-backed tips to cook rice with fewer calories, get extra juicy chicken (when you don't have time to marinate) and keep sliced fruit from browning too quickly.

Watch the video and find out how to use chemistry to give your food a flavor boost:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Video: Clean up your life with chemistry life hacks