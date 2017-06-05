Video: Chemistry life hacks: Food edition

June 6, 2017
Chemistry life hacks: Food edition (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Reactions is back with another round of chemistry life hacks.

Our latest episode brings chemistry to the , and features science-backed tips to cook with fewer calories, get extra juicy chicken (when you don't have time to marinate) and keep sliced fruit from browning too quickly.

Watch the video and find out how to use chemistry to give your food a flavor boost:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Video: Clean up your life with chemistry life hacks

