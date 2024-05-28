May 28, 2024

Video: This edible mushroom could kill you

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Morels are one of the most commonly eaten wild mushrooms. So how did two people die from eating them at a single restaurant in Bozeman, Montana?

Our hosts, Alex and George, team up to take a deeper look into mushroom chemistry, identification and cultivation to get a better understanding of this mystery.

Provided by American Chemical Society

