October 23, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Video: An antidote for deadly mushrooms?

by American Chemical Society

An antidote for deadly mushrooms? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Almost all mushroom-related fatalities worldwide are caused by a single group of molecules, cyclopeptides, which are found in death caps and destroying angels.

A single mushroom from this family can contain enough of these toxins to destroy your liver or even kill you. And there's no antidote for mushroom poisoning. But that could change very soon.

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: An antidote for deadly mushrooms? (2023, October 23) retrieved 27 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-video-antidote-deadly-mushrooms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Possible antidote discovered for deadliest mushroom: study
39 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Density calculation sometimes can be confusing

2 hours ago

Using Ethyl Butyrate to flavor water?

2 hours ago

NMR Spectrum - expected triplets appear as singlets

Oct 24, 2023

2D electric field distribution in electrolyte solution

Oct 21, 2023

Fluorescent Sample with Cuvette but not with Plate -- Why?

Oct 20, 2023

Calculate the theoretical yield of a polymer (polysuccinimide)

Oct 20, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)