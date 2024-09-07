Last update:
Political science news
References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online
Political posts on social media that most frequently referenced ancient history tended to be more extreme, hostile and overwhelmingly negative in tone than average, finds a new study by researchers from UCL and the University ...
Social Sciences
7 minutes ago
0
0
Georgia high school shooting shows how hard it can be to take action even after police see warning signs
Most school shootings don't just happen out of nowhere—there are typically warning signs.
Social Sciences
19 hours ago
0
30
Populism's summer of discontent: Are voters turning their backs on authoritarians?
Is authoritarian populism finally being rejected by citizens around the world?
Political science
Sep 7, 2024
4
13
Banned in Brazil: The world is moving toward greater regulation of social media, experts say
Brazil's recent ban of X may seem antithetical to Americans' notion of the First Amendment and the idea of the internet as a "marketplace of ideas" where the good ultimately overshadows the bad and the ugly.
Social Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
0
7
Challenging internal displacement policy within the broader security environment
The time frame defining "protracted displacement" by the United Nations may need to be significantly shortened, according to a new study on internally displaced persons (IDPs) which suggests earlier support is needed for ...
Social Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
0
1
Q&A: Venezuela election fallout will worsen refugee crisis, expert says
Venezuela has been ruled by dictators for nearly a quarter of a century, first under Hugo Chavez, and now under his protege, Nicolas Maduro. Their regimes have suppressed free speech, throttled the economy, committed untold ...
Political science
Sep 6, 2024
0
4
Sociologist examines Appalachian voters' rightward shift, with Trump as their 'shame shield'
In her 2016 bestselling book "Strangers in Their Own Land," UC Berkeley sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild proposed that everyone has a "deep story"—a narrative about one's life and the world that's based more on emotion ...
Social Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
0
19
Domestic violence in sub-Saharan Africa could triple by 2060, warns report
Tens of millions of women and girls in sub-Saharan Africa will experience catastrophic levels of intimate partner violence because the world is failing to make progress on the climate crisis, according to new projections ...
Social Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
6
Do women candidates have a harder time being elected? A political scientist explains
In Congress this term, 25% of senators and 28% of representatives are women, near record highs for both houses, but far below equal representation with men. As Kamala Harris runs for president, will being a woman cost her ...
Political science
Sep 5, 2024
0
31
Report documents paths to prison for those experiencing intimate partner violence
A new study provides extensive documentation of the "IPV-to-Prison Pipeline"—the pathways through which women who are survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) find themselves serving long prison sentences for acts of ...
Social Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
14
Study finds nine UK fathers accused of child sexual abuse given legal access to their alleged victims
Content warning: Please note the article contains distressing content.
Social Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
10
What is societal collapse? Lessons from the past can help us understand our future, but only to a point
As the climate crisis accelerates, it's hard not to wonder if today's societies can adapt. Growing worries over climate change have sparked interest in the collapse of ancient civilizations and the rise of the (often apocalypse-themed) ...
Social Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
0
37
How to get the housing we need: Healthy, affordable and resilient to climate change
Imagine coming home after a long day at work. It is winter. You step inside your home. It is warm, quiet and dry.
Political science
Sep 5, 2024
0
5
Conservative governments protect more land while socialists and nationalists label more species as 'threatened'
The dire state of biodiversity across the globe suggests that not all governments are willing to act decisively to protect nature. Why is that the case, and is a country's political ideology a factor?
Political science
Sep 5, 2024
0
11
US disinformation researcher laments 'incredible witch hunt'
Understanding disinformation has emerged as a lightning rod in the United States ahead of the November election, with academics and think-tanks facing lawsuits by right-wing groups and subpoenas from a Republican-led congressional ...
Other
Sep 5, 2024
6
79
Tackling food insecurity requires more than charity—governments must also act, say researchers
As more households in Canada experience food insecurity, food banks and other organizations are struggling to meet demand for their services. In 2023 alone, around 23% of Canadian households experienced some form of food ...
Social Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
0
20
Researchers: J.D. Vance got 'single cat women' all wrong—our study shows they wouldn't vote for him anyway
The Trump/Vance ticket seems to have a problem attracting the support of women voters. In fact, recent polling shows women in the battleground states report 17 points less support for the Trump/Vance ticket than men.
Political science
Sep 4, 2024
0
28
Disinformation thrives on division in our cities
In extraordinary times of rapid information production and sharing, distrust and disruption, disinformation is having an increasing impact on cities. And cities are on the front line of disinformation response strategies.
Social Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
0
29
Few anti-immigration users dominate most UK-based Twitter anti-immigration content with rapid spread, high polarization
A study of more than 200,000 tweets from 2019 and 2020 finds that anti-immigration content spreads faster than pro-immigration tweets, and that a few users disproportionally generated most of the UK-based anti-immigration ...
Social Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
0
33
Do crypto enthusiasts actually make up a significant voting bloc in the US?
Former President Donald Trump is making a push to appeal to so-called "crypto" voters this election cycle, promising to unveil a plan that would turn the U.S. into the "crypto capital of the planet."
Political science
Sep 4, 2024
0
14