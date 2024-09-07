Last update:

References to ancient Britain linked to hostility online

Political science news

Political posts on social media that most frequently referenced ancient history tended to be more extreme, hostile and overwhelmingly negative in tone than average, finds a new study by researchers from UCL and the University ...

Social Sciences

7 minutes ago

US disinformation researcher laments 'incredible witch hunt'

Understanding disinformation has emerged as a lightning rod in the United States ahead of the November election, with academics and think-tanks facing lawsuits by right-wing groups and subpoenas from a Republican-led congressional ...

Other

Sep 5, 2024

Disinformation thrives on division in our cities

In extraordinary times of rapid information production and sharing, distrust and disruption, disinformation is having an increasing impact on cities. And cities are on the front line of disinformation response strategies.

Social Sciences

Sep 4, 2024

More news

Social Sciences
Voting as a social determinant of health
Social Sciences
Warning labels from fact checkers work—even if you don't trust them—says study
Social Sciences
Locking up young people might make people feel safer but it doesn't work, now or in the long term
Social Sciences
How strategic litigation for asylum seekers can be effective
Political science
Study suggests gun-free zones do not attract mass shootings
Social Sciences
Perception and deception in times of crisis: Characteristics of messages and sources that allow information to spread
Economics & Business
Twenty-six states may soon need to regulate cannabis—here's what they can learn from Colorado and Washington
Social Sciences
Researchers call for more tailored approach to dealing with different types of sex offenders
Social Sciences
Is there such a thing as an objectively beautiful building? Here's the science
Social Sciences
Researcher: Apps, 911 services and mobile phones don't offset deadly consequences of more restrictive border policies
Social Sciences
Q&A: Author explores the toll of QAnon on families of followers
Economics & Business
Opinion: The real issue at the heart of Canada's meat processing industry isn't labor shortages—it's low wages
Social Sciences
From harmony to civil war: When language turns deadly
Political science
Ukraine recap: Drone warfare brings new phase to battlefront
Political science
2018 to 2021 saw no change in rates of intimate partner homicide among women
Political science
Opinion: AI should not be allowed to adjudicate cases in Canada's Federal Court
Political science
Spot AI images this election: Fact vs. fiction tips
Economics & Business
Study links gentrification to reduced crime, but downsides of gentrification can't be ignored
Political science
Public opinion of new justices affects views on entire Supreme Court
Political science
Easing bail policy does not lead to increased crime, report finds

Other news

Biotechnology
Researchers examine protein arrangement in cell membrane that triggers programmed cell death
Planetary Sciences
Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?
Archaeology
Archaeologists discover a likely place for Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbreeding
Plants & Animals
Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Condensed Matter
Why do materials get stronger when they are deformed? Research sheds light on universal mechanisms of work hardening
Nanomaterials
Research team achieves high-resolution 2D imaging for graphene devices under high pressure
Cell & Microbiology
Glitch in protein synthesis could affect tumor growth
Cell & Microbiology
Studying fungi's 'weak link' to fight global rise in deadly fungal infections
Astronomy
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Ecology
Uncovering microplastic dynamics and patterns in coastal habitats
Plants & Animals
Study fills in gaps and biases in plant biodiversity data
Optics & Photonics
Quantum error correction technology outperforms world's leading quantum computing company, researchers claim
Bio & Medicine
New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids
Analytical Chemistry
New Mo carbide catalysts show high stability and activity in CO₂ conversion
Molecular & Computational biology
How context-specific factors control gene activity
Archaeology
Pottery shards provide insight into the lives and trade networks of enslaved people in the Cayman Islands
Other
Saturday Citations: Teen seals photobomb research site; cell phones are safe; serotonin and emotional resilience
Space Exploration
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Nanomaterials
Nanoscale silver exhibits intrinsic self-healing abilities without external intervention
Plants & Animals
Just how rare is a rare-colored lobster? Scientists say answer could be under the shell
Education
Political posts on X could harm academics' credibility, new study finds
Political science
Why Americans do political speeches so well (and debates so badly)
Economics & Business
Labor or leisure? Why a universal basic income might foster well-being but not productivity
Political science
Researcher studies how violent policies spread among governments
Political science
Talk isn't enough: Pacific nations say Australia must end new fossil fuel projects
Social Sciences
LGBTQI+ Australians are tired of being ignored—here's why counting them in the census is so important
Social Sciences
Study finds people are consistently and confidently wrong about those with opposing views
Social Sciences
Gaps in firearms relinquishment laws may weaken court orders, increase illegal gun possession
Economics & Business
Environmental policy in Brazil leads to less violence, researchers find
Social Sciences
Red flag laws may reduce the growing burden of firearm homicides
General Physics
Why are black holes stable against their own gravity?
Environment
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Planetary Sciences
Solution to a cosmic mystery—the eccentric orbits of trans-Neptunian objects
Analytical Chemistry
A potential new route to super-efficient carbon dioxide reduction: Catalyst offers 800-fold boost
Planetary Sciences
Nearby super-Earth has a sulfur-rich atmosphere, Webb observations suggest
Earth Sciences
Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
General Physics
Researchers make sound waves travel in one direction only, with implications for electromagnetic wave technology
Molecular & Computational biology
Crystallized alternative DNA structure sheds light on insulin and diabetes
Astronomy
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
Plants & Animals
Hijacking the command center of the cell: Nuclear parasites in deep-sea mussels
