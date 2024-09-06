Last update:
Paleontology & Fossils news
Mysterious 50-million-year-old fish to get a new genus
A pair of paleontologists, one with the Museum für Naturkunde, in Germany, the other from the Università degli Studi di Torino, in Italy, has found new evidence that an ancient fish, which has defied categorization for ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Sep 6, 2024
0
240
'Some pterosaurs would flap, others would soar'—new study confirms flight capability of these giants of the skies
Some species of pterosaurs flew by flapping their wings while others soared like vultures, demonstrates a new study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Paleontology & Fossils
Sep 6, 2024
0
377
Domesticating horses had a huge impact on human society—new science rewrites where and when it first happened
Across human history, no single animal has had a deeper impact on human societies than the horse. But when and how people domesticated horses has been an ongoing scientific mystery.
Paleontology & Fossils
Sep 4, 2024
0
29
What fur development can tell us about our ancient ancestors
When the hot summer weather kicks in you may find yourself feeling concerned about furry pets and other animals we live close by to. But fur and hair are ancient adaptations that allowed human ancestors to develop more active ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Sep 4, 2024
0
0
A tiny relative of the Triceratops: International team discovers a new horned dinosaur
Carleton University's Michael Ryan is part of an international research team that has discovered a well-preserved fossil of a new horned dinosaur in Japan's Tambasasayama City, Hyogo Prefecture. Details have been published ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Sep 4, 2024
0
102
Chemists explain why dinosaur collagen may have survived for millions of years
Collagen, a protein found in bones and connective tissue, has been found in dinosaur fossils as old as 195 million years. That far exceeds the normal half-life of the peptide bonds that hold proteins together, which is about ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Sep 4, 2024
0
22
Qunkasaura: New sauropod dinosaur from the Cretaceous discovered in the Iberian Peninsula
A new study led by Portuguese paleontologist Pedro Mocho, from the Instituto Dom Luiz of the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon (CIÊNCIAS), has just been published in Communications Biology. It announces a new ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Sep 4, 2024
0
113
Kākāpō, not kiwi, are the true ancient species of Aotearoa, say paleontologists
Aotearoa New Zealand's true ancient species are animals like Kākāpō, small wrens, bats and freshwater limpets, not recent Aussie immigrants like kiwi, moa and takahē.
Paleontology & Fossils
Sep 3, 2024
0
133
Tropical plants discovered in Tasmania's ancient Polar Forest
New remains of a 53-million-year-old polar forest have been unearthed near Macquarie Harbor in western Tasmania, unveiling previously unknown ancestral origins of rainforest plants in the southern polar region.
Plants & Animals
Sep 3, 2024
0
121
Fungus gnat entombed in a 40-million-year-old piece of amber is a rare gem
A Danish amber collector's find upon a wild North Sea shore in the 1960's has proved to be of great and surprising significance. After having thoroughly examined the roughly 40-million-year-old piece of amber, University ...
Evolution
Aug 30, 2024
0
154
Ancient sea cow that was attacked by both a primeval crocodile and shark sheds new light on prehistoric food chains
A new study showing how a prehistoric sea cow was preyed upon by not one, but two different carnivores—a crocodilian and a shark—is revealing clues into both the predation tactics of ancient creatures and the wider food ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Aug 29, 2024
0
157
Plant-eating dinosaurs evolved backup teeth to eat tough food, research reveals
At the end of the Cretaceous, the duck-billed hadrosaurs were the most advanced herbivores on Earth. New research has revealed just how voracious these dinosaurs were, with their average tooth worn away in less than two months ...
Evolution
Aug 27, 2024
0
70
Darwin's fear was unjustified: Study suggests fossil record gaps not a major issue
Fossils are used to reconstruct evolutionary history, but not all animals and plants become fossils and many fossils are destroyed before we can find them (e.g., the rocks that contain the fossils are destroyed by erosion). ...
Evolution
Aug 26, 2024
0
314
Matching dinosaur footprints found on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean
An international team of researchers led by SMU paleontologist Louis L. Jacobs has found matching sets of Early Cretaceous dinosaur footprints on what are now two different continents.
Paleontology & Fossils
Aug 25, 2024
1
628
Paleontologists discover new predatory dinosaur with a distinctive 'eyebrow'
Theropod dinosaurs are one of the most important large groups of dinosaurs, including well-known predators, such as Tyrannosaurus and Allosaurus, as well as modern birds. A variety of theropods are known from the Mesozoic ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Aug 21, 2024
0
347
Heterogeneous occurrence of evergreen broad-leaved forests revealed by plant fossils in East Asia
Evergreen broad-leaved forests (EBLFs) are the most characteristic biomes in East Asia. They assume a fundamental role in the biodiversity function and ecosystem services of the East Asiatic floristic kingdom. Hence, understanding ...
Ecology
Aug 20, 2024
0
1
Paleontologists describe new examples of giant sea scorpions from the Silurian and Devonian in New South Wales
A team of paleontologists from the American Museum of Natural History, the Australian Museum Research Institute, and the WB Clarke Geoscience Center, in Australia, has added new evidential data for pterygotid eurypterids ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Aug 20, 2024
0
169
Fossil hotspots in Africa obscure a more complete picture of human evolution, study says
Much of the early human fossil record originates from just a few places in Africa, where favorable geological conditions have preserved a trove of fossils used by scientists to reconstruct the story of human evolution.
Evolution
Aug 20, 2024
0
383
Understanding of early life ecosystems sheds light on evolution of life on Earth
With a new understanding of past life on the planet through fossils, a Mississippi State biological sciences faculty member is helping researchers better predict Earth's future.
Evolution
Aug 19, 2024
0
91
Review of 400 years of scientific literature corrects the Dodo extinction record
Researchers are setting out to challenge our misconceptions about the Dodo, one of the most well-known but poorly understood species of bird.
Plants & Animals
Aug 16, 2024
0
219