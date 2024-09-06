Last update:
Astronomy news
New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary
Using ESA's XMM-Newton satellite, European astronomers have performed X-ray observations of a millisecond pulsar binary known as PSR J1431−4715. Results of the observational campaign, published September 3 on the pre-print ...
1 hour ago
New measurements reveal the enormous halos that shroud all galaxies in the universe
Have you ever wanted to make a $150,000 gamble? If you're right, you open a new window to the universe. But if you're wrong, you've just wasted a lot of money and time.
20 hours ago
Hidden, compact galaxies in the distant universe—searching for the secrets behind the little red dots
Astronomers exploring the faraway universe with the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's most powerful telescope, have found a class of galaxies that challenges even the most skillful creatures in mimicry—like the mimic octopus. ...
21 hours ago
Massive merger: Study reveals evidence for origin of supermassive black hole at galaxy's center
The origins of aptly named supermassive black holes—which can weigh in at more than a million times the mass of the sun and reside in the center of most galaxies—remain one of the great mysteries of the cosmos.
Sep 6, 2024
If it flares, 'blaze star' T Corona Borealis will be clearly visible
Skywatchers may soon have a new phenomenon at which to look. Or not.
Sep 6, 2024
Image: Hubble examines spiral galaxy IC 4709
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the spiral galaxy IC 4709 located around 240 million light-years away in the southern constellation Telescopium. Hubble beautifully captures its faint halo and swirling ...
Sep 6, 2024
AI shines a new light on exoplanets
Researchers from LMU, the ORIGINS Excellence Cluster, the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), and the ORIGINS Data Science Lab (ODSL) have made an important breakthrough in the analysis of exoplanet atmospheres.
Sep 6, 2024
AI helps distinguish dark matter from cosmic noise
Dark matter is the invisible force holding the universe together—or so we think. It makes up about 85% of all matter and around 27% of the universe's contents, but since we can't see it directly, we have to study its gravitational ...
Sep 6, 2024
Deep imaging techniques reveal that galaxies are much much bigger than previously thought
If this galaxy is typical, then the study, published today in Nature Astronomy, indicates that our galaxy is already interacting with its closest neighbor, Andromeda.
Sep 6, 2024
Gravitational waves unveil previously unseen properties of neutron stars
A better understanding of the inner workings of neutron stars will lead to a greater knowledge of the dynamics that underpin the workings of the universe and also could help drive future technology, said the University of ...
Sep 5, 2024
A space oddity—small exoplanet challenges existing theories on planet formation
A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has discovered a small planet that displays peculiar orbital motion. The shimmying planet, located 455 light-years from Earth, shows that planetary systems can be considerably ...
Sep 5, 2024
Outer solar system is more populated than previously thought, research reveals
Survey observations using the Subaru Telescope's ultra-widefield prime focus camera have revealed that there may be a population of small bodies further out in the Kuiper Belt waiting to be discovered.
Sep 5, 2024
Webb reveals distorted galaxy forming cosmic question mark
It's 7 billion years ago, and the universe's heyday of star formation is beginning to slow. What might our Milky Way galaxy have looked like at that time? Astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have found clues ...
Sep 4, 2024
Astronomers investigate the nature of a bright low-mass X-ray binary system
Using various space observatories, astronomers have performed X-ray polarimetric and spectral observations of a bright low-mass X-ray binary known as Serpens X-1. Results of the observational campaign, published August 29 ...
Sep 4, 2024
NASA's mini BurstCube mission detects its first gamma-ray burst
The shoebox-sized BurstCube satellite has observed its first gamma-ray burst, the most powerful kind of explosion in the universe, according to a recent analysis of observations collected over the last several months.
Sep 3, 2024
Astronomers compile largest MeerKAT radio source catalog to date
Using MeerKAT data, an international team including astronomers from MPIfR (Bonn, Germany) has compiled the largest catalog of radio sources from any MeerKAT survey to date. With this catalog, they were able to make a measurement ...
Sep 3, 2024
Meet Phaethon, a weird asteroid that thinks it's a comet—new research may explain what's going on
What's the difference between an asteroid and a comet? A comet is basically a dirty iceball composed of rock and ice. The classic image is of a bright "star" in the night sky with a long curved tail extending into space. ...
Sep 3, 2024
New cataclysmic variable system discovered
Astronomers from the Special Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) in Russia and elsewhere report the discovery of a new cataclysmic variable system, designated SRGe J194401.8+284452, which is located some 1,350 light years away. ...
Sep 3, 2024
Double-peaked supernovae offer clues to pre-supernova outbursts
New research helps in understanding the evolution and final stages of massive stars, the role of binary interactions, and the mechanisms behind mass loss, which ultimately affect the properties of the resulting supernova ...
Sep 2, 2024
Q&A: Astronomers await a once-in-80-year stellar explosion
We sat down with Carnegie Science Observatories theoretical astrophysicist Tony Prio to talk about T Coronae Borealis, the stellar explosion that occurs once every 80 years and is due to light up in the coming months.
Sep 2, 2024
