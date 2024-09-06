Last update:

New observations shed more light on the nature of a millisecond pulsar binary

Astronomy news

Image: Hubble examines spiral galaxy IC 4709

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the spiral galaxy IC 4709 located around 240 million light-years away in the southern constellation Telescopium. Hubble beautifully captures its faint halo and swirling ...

Astronomy

Sep 6, 2024

AI shines a new light on exoplanets

Researchers from LMU, the ORIGINS Excellence Cluster, the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), and the ORIGINS Data Science Lab (ODSL) have made an important breakthrough in the analysis of exoplanet atmospheres.

Astronomy

Sep 6, 2024

AI helps distinguish dark matter from cosmic noise

Dark matter is the invisible force holding the universe together—or so we think. It makes up about 85% of all matter and around 27% of the universe's contents, but since we can't see it directly, we have to study its gravitational ...

Astronomy

Sep 6, 2024

Webb reveals distorted galaxy forming cosmic question mark

It's 7 billion years ago, and the universe's heyday of star formation is beginning to slow. What might our Milky Way galaxy have looked like at that time? Astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have found clues ...

Astronomy

Sep 4, 2024

Astronomers compile largest MeerKAT radio source catalog to date

Using MeerKAT data, an international team including astronomers from MPIfR (Bonn, Germany) has compiled the largest catalog of radio sources from any MeerKAT survey to date. With this catalog, they were able to make a measurement ...

Astronomy

Sep 3, 2024

New cataclysmic variable system discovered

Astronomers from the Special Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) in Russia and elsewhere report the discovery of a new cataclysmic variable system, designated SRGe J194401.8+284452, which is located some 1,350 light years away. ...

Astronomy

report

Sep 3, 2024

Q&A: Astronomers await a once-in-80-year stellar explosion

We sat down with Carnegie Science Observatories theoretical astrophysicist Tony Prio to talk about T Coronae Borealis, the stellar explosion that occurs once every 80 years and is due to light up in the coming months.

Astronomy

Sep 2, 2024

