GM says next-gen electric cars will cost less, go farther

November 15, 2017 by Tom Krisher

General Motors is telling investors its next generation of electric vehicles will cost the company 30 percent less than current ones, making them profitable after the new version debuts in 2021.

CEO Mary Barra made the forecast at the Barclay's Global Automotive Conference in New York on Wednesday. Despite the announcement, GM shares fell with the broader markets, dropping 7 cents to $42.93 in midday trading.

Here are more details from Barra's presentation to investors:

— She expects to cut battery cell cost from $145 per kilowatt hour of electricity to under $100 in four years, yet produce a range of over 300 miles because batteries will store more energy. Currently the Chevrolet Bolt electric car can go up to 238 miles on a single charge, among the longest-range EVs on the market.

— GM plans to reduce electric vehicle manufacturing and development costs by integrating the battery into the vehicle structure and by building multiple vehicles including SUVs and luxury cars off the same electric underpinnings.

— GM has pledged to roll out 20 new zero-emissions vehicles by 2023, with two new ones coming in 18 months. Currently most automakers lose money on .

— The company expects to spread costs over more electric vehicles. GM now sells fewer than 50,000 electric vehicles worldwide but predicts that will rise to near 1 million by 2026.

— Barra says GM, through its Cruise Automation unit, is moving quickly to develop autonomous vehicles so the company can capitalize on the "biggest business opportunity since the creation of the internet."

— She says deployment of vehicles without a driver is coming in "quarters not years," but gave no exact time frame.

— Barra says GM generates enough capital to finance electric and autonomous research as well as traditional vehicles.

Explore further: GM says will be first to profit from electric cars

Related Stories

Ford, Chinese partner form electric car venture

November 8, 2017

Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it is launching a venture with a Chinese partner to develop electric vehicles for sale in China, the biggest market for the technology.

Volvo's electric car brand Polestar unveils first model

October 17, 2017

Volvo Cars' performance electric car brand, Polestar, unveiled a four-seat coupe in lightweight carbon fiber as its first model Tuesday, adding to competition in a market dominated until now by Tesla.

Recommended for you

Fruit fly brains inform search engines of the future

November 9, 2017

Every day, websites you visit and smartphone apps that you use are crunching huge sets of data to find things that resemble each other: products that are similar to your past purchases; songs that are similar to tunes you've ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Eikka
not rated yet 1 hour ago
She expects to cut battery cell cost from $145 per kilowatt hour of electricity to under $100 in four years


Half of the lithium battery cells produced globally today are going to electric cars, even though EVs represent less than 1% of all cars sold (0.2% of all light duty cars).

https://www.bloom...ve-years

The situation seems impossible. To go from near-0% to 100% electric cars on the roads, the market has to grow 500 times over, and that means the world has to produce 250x more batteries. Simply getting to 1% market share requires tripling the world production output.

The sales increase as the prices drop, but as the sales increase beyond a certain point the price will skyrocket. They're going to hit huge marginal cost of production issues because the supply can't keep up.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.