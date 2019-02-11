Global energy demand to soar one third by 2040: BP

February 14, 2019
The global demand for energy is &quot;set to increase significantly driven by increases in propserity in the developing world,&q
The global demand for energy is "set to increase significantly driven by increases in propserity in the developing world," said BP in its Energy Outlook 2019

Global energy demand will surge by a third over the next two decades on advancing prosperity, but Indian demand growth will eclipse that of flagging giant China, Britain's BP forecast Thursday.

"The demand for is set to increase significantly driven by increases in prosperity in the ," BP said in its Energy Outlook 2019 for the industry.

"This improvement in living standards causes energy demand to increase by around a third over the outlook."

China and India will together account for more than half of the growth in during the forecast period, according to BP.

However, Chinese demand growth will be hit by the superpower's economic slowdown and is expected to be outpaced by India.

"China's transition to a more sustainable pattern of economic growth means that by the mid-2020s India surpasses China as the world's largest growth market, accounting for over a quarter of the growth in over the outlook," it said.

"Even so, China remains the largest market for energy: roughly double the size of India in 2040."

China will remain the largest source of growth in energy supplies, driven by rapid expansion in renewables and nuclear power, but its appetite will be sapped partly by efficiency measures.

China and India will together account for more than half of the growth in energy concumption, though China will remain the large
China and India will together account for more than half of the growth in energy concumption, though China will remain the largest market

BP added: "Some of this decline (in Chinese energy growth) stems from policy efforts to improve the efficiency of existing industries.

"In addition, it reflects the continuing transition of the Chinese economy away from energy-intensive industrial sectors towards less-intensive service and consumer-facing sectors."

World oil demand growth was meanwhile set to grow for the first part of the outlook, met by booming US shale oil production.

However, it was then expected to plateau as US shale output declines and OPEC oil production recovers, according to BP.

Global gross domestic product was expected to more than double by 2040, aided by growing prosperity.

BP stressed however that two thirds of the world's population will still live in nations where average energy consumption per head is relatively low, highlighting the need for more energy.

Oil production and consumption by region and selected countries from 1965 to 2017, according to data from BP statistical review
Oil production and consumption by region and selected countries from 1965 to 2017, according to data from BP statistical review

Explore further: Sunny future for renewables thanks to China: IEA

Related Stories

Polluting China for the sake of economic growth

April 27, 2012

China's economic growth will continue to be energy-intensive and highly polluting for the foreseeable future with emissions and efficiency far below capital growth on the agenda, according to a study published in the International ...

Coal is still king in global power production

November 30, 2018

Coal remains the most widely used means of electricity production in the world. It also happens to be the biggest emitter of climate-changing carbon dioxide of any fuel.

Recommended for you

Giant flare detected on an L dwarf

February 14, 2019

European astronomers have spotted a giant white-light flare on the ultracool L dwarf designated ULAS J224940.13-011236.9. The newly detected flare is one of the largest flares ever observed from an ultracool dwarf. The discovery ...

On the origin of B1 cells

February 14, 2019

A new MDC study may resolve a decades-old debate in immunology. A team led by Professor Klaus Rajewsky reports in Science that distinct progenitor cells are not required for the development of B1 cells. Instead, the team's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.