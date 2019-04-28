April 28, 2019

China's quest for clean, limitless energy heats up

by Kelly Wang

The Anhei tokamak is the first facility in the world to generate 100 million degrees Celsius (212 million Fahrenheit)

A ground-breaking fusion reactor built by Chinese scientists is underscoring Beijing's determination to be at the core of clean energy technology, as it eyes a fully-functioning plant by 2050.

Sometimes called an "artificial sun" for the sheer heat and power it produces, the doughnut-shaped Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) that juts out on a spit of land into a lake in eastern Anhui province, has notched up a succession of firsts.

Most recently in November, it became the first facility in the world to generate 100 million degrees Celsius (212 million Fahrenheit)—six times as hot as the sun's core.

Such mind-boggling temperatures are crucial to achieving sustainable nuclear reactions, which promise an inexhaustible energy source.

EAST's main reactor stands within a concrete structure, with pipes and cables spread outward like spokes that connect to a jumble of censors and other equipment encircling the core. A red Chinese flag stands on top of the reactor.

"We are hoping to expand international cooperation through this device (EAST) and make Chinese contributions to mankind's future use of nuclear fusion," said Song Yuntao, a top official involved in the project, on a recent tour of the facility.

China is also aiming to build a separate that could begin generating commercially viable fusion power by mid-century, he added.

Some six billion yuan ($890 million) has been promised for the ambitious project.

EAST is part of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, which seeks to prove the feasibility of fusion power.

Funded and run by the European Union, India, Japan, China, Russia, South Korea, and the United States, the multi-billion-dollar project's centrepiece will be a giant cylindrical fusion device, called a tokamak.

Now under construction in Provence in southern France, it will incorporate parts developed at the EAST and other sites, and draw on their research findings.

Fusion is what powers our sun - it merges atomic nuclei to create massive amounts of energy

Unlimited power, mega budgets

Fusion is considered the Holy Grail of energy and is what powers our sun.

It merges to create massive amounts of energy—the opposite of the fission process used in atomic weapons and nuclear plants, which splits them into fragments.

Unlike fission, fusion emits no and carries less risk of accidents or the theft of atomic material.

But sustaining the high temperatures and other unstable conditions necessary is both extremely difficult and prohibitively expensive—the total cost of ITER is estimated at 20 billion euros ($22.5 billion).

Wu Songtao, a top Chinese engineer with ITER, conceded that China's technical capabilities on fusion still lag behind more developed countries, and that US and Japanese tokamaks have achieved more valuable overall results.

But the Anhui test underlines China's fast-improving scientific advancement and its commitment to achieve yet more.

China's capabilities "have developed rapidly in the past 20 years, especially after catching the ITER express train," Wu said.

In an interview with state-run Xinhua news agency in 2017, ITER's Director-General Bernard Bigot lauded China's government as "highly motivated" on fusion.

"Fusion is not something that one country can accomplish alone," Song said.

"As with ITER, people all over the world need to work together on this."

User comments

greenonions1
6 hours ago
I hope that ITER is successful, and that fusion is a part of our future energy mix. They are talking of a working prototype in 30 years time. I wonder what the cost of wind and solar will be 30 years from now - given that we are currently in the 2 - 3 cents Kwh range - and continuing down. Perhaps because of the lower concern about safety - fusion will come in cheaper than fission. I think that distributed wind and solar will prove more viable, and cost effective. Massive budget - government run projects seem problematic. Let the games begin!
0
Report Block
antialias_physorg
4 hours ago
Fusion is a must. There are regions where wind and solar aren't viable.
We haven't even begun to explore the possibility of ocean floor living or off-world..anything.

Even though it's always "just 30 years away" the amount of progress that has been made in this is enormous (as are the amount of new challenges that have cropped up...but then again: we're trying to replicate conditions of the friggin' sun! If anyone thought this was going to be easy they should think again).

Working fusion reactors would be something that could get whole chunks of countries that have lagged behind in abandoning fossil fuels off of them (e.g. Russia) - and it might allow other countries that are just now getting into the full swing of things to bypass the fossil step alltogether.
2
Report Block
Da Schneib
3 hours ago
I keep looking at the giant fusion reactor in the sky and wonder why we're spending all this money on this.
2
Report Block
greenonions1
2 hours ago
@ Da Schneib - I am conflicted on this one. Perhaps there is simply the justification that this is such an amazing technology - we need to do it. If for example - some day we build massive scale desalination plants - and then pump water thousands of miles - this concentrated/huge scale power source may be perfect. Seems we always can find enough spare cash for a new F-35 program. https://www.forbe...9ed37501

0
Report Block

