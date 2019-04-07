April 7, 2019

Dutchman ends 'world's longest electric car trip' in Australia

Wiebe Wakker took just over three years crossing 33 countries in his 95,000 km journey by electric car
Wiebe Wakker took just over three years crossing 33 countries in his 95,000 km journey by electric car

A Dutchman completed an epic 95,000 kilometre (59,000 mile) journey by electric car in Sydney Sunday in a bid to prove the viability of such vehicles in tackling climate change.

Wiebe Wakker drove his retrofitted station wagon nicknamed "The Blue Bandit" across 33 countries in what he said was the world's longest-ever by electric car.

The trip from the Netherlands to Australia took just over three years and was funded by public donations from around the world, including electricity to charge the Bandit, food and a place to sleep.

Wakker drove across a variety of countries and environments including Turkey, Iran, India, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia, with the route determined by the offers he received on his website.

"I wanted to change people's opinions and inspire people to start driving electric by showing the advantages of sustainable mobility," Wakker said.

"If one man can drive to the other side of the world in an electric car, then EVs () should definitely be viable for daily use."

Wakker said before the car was modified, it would have used 6,785 litres (1,800 US gallons) of petrol to complete the journey.

The modified vehicle can travel 200 kilometres on a single charge, with Wakker saying he spent just US$300 on electricity, much of it in the remote desert Outback of Australia.

User comments

Bart_A
6 hours ago
Stupid PR. For sure he did not do this to "prove the viability of such vehicles in tackling climate change." Please take a look at his early videos and news articles. He did this out of pure fun and adventure.
antialias_physorg
6 hours ago
Stupid PR. For sure he did not do this to "prove the viability of such vehicles in tackling climate change." Please take a look at his early videos and news articles. He did this out of pure fun and adventure.

I bet that there were also people who thought Lindbergh's first transatlantic flight was just "stupid PR for fun"

Oh well...history repeats itself, I guess.
There will always be stupid people who say the same stupid things.
Bart_A
5 hours ago
anti, at least there weren't stupid PR people that started claiming Lindbergh's flight was to showcase global warming.
antigoracle
4 hours ago
So, did this jackass keep a record of how much fossil fuel was burnt in generating the electricity for his wasteful joyride? In the Netherlands, only 6% of the electricity is from renewables.

Wakker saying he spent just US$300 on electricity, much of it in the remote desert Outback of Australia.

Oh yes, Australia, where the rush to be "green" has made electricity unaffordable for many.
https://theconver...it-99187
Thebatdad
3 hours ago
So, did this jackass keep a record of how much fossil fuel was burnt in generating the electricity for his wasteful joyride? In the Netherlands, only 6% of the electricity is from renewables.

Wakker saying he spent just US$300 on electricity, much of it in the remote desert Outback of Australia.

Oh yes, Australia, where the rush to be "green" has made electricity unaffordable for many.
https://theconver...it-99187


The "jackass" at least did something with his life. However, had to take a look at that link of yours that justifies the quotes around green.

The article states that reduction in coal brings the cost of electricity up to about (Aus) 100/MWh from sub 50. Meanwhile, here in the US where coal is allegedly making a resurgence (it ain't) it costs about US 125 per MWh. according to EIA data. https://www.eia.g...mt_5_6_a
StupidNet
2 hours ago
Phys.org is very often guilty of publishing b.s. articles like this. Where are your editors? Fossil fuels are used to produce electric cars and nearly all the electricty they use. The 'electric revolution' isn't going to 'combat climate change'. Stop with the lies, we're all tired of it.
antialias_physorg
1 hour ago
Fossil fuels are used to produce electric cars and nearly all the electricty they use. The 'electric revolution' isn't going to 'combat climate change'. Stop with the lies, we're all tired of it.

The world is shifting to renewables. Car makers (especially those that make EVs) are shifting towards using even more renewables in the mix than is the local national average (for obvious reasons).
The electricity for EVs comes from the energy mix, same as every other electricity. EVs are already way cleaner than ICE cars (even if the electricity for them were produced by 100% coal powerplants)

The more power generation shifts to renewables the cleaner they'll get. ICE cars? No. they will never get even a bit cleaner.

EVs are not the single solution to climate change but they are a part of it. ICE cars are only part of the problem.

So who's lying, here, StupidNet?
You are, that's who.
antigoracle
28 minutes ago
The world is shifting to renewables. Car makers (especially those that make EVs) are shifting towards using even more renewables in the mix than is the local national average (for obvious reasons).

Chicken Littles, just parroting the LIES fed to them by their AGW Cult.

Here are just a bit of the sad truth about renewables --
https://www.youtu...cUf0DT8A
https://www.youtu...amp;t=1s
https://www.youtu...amp;t=3s
https://www.youtu...amp;t=2s
