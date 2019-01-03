How to fund roads and ensure electric vehicles pay their share

January 4, 2019 by Stephen Kulieke, UC Davis
california highway
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Since electric vehicles use no gasoline, their drivers pay no gasoline tax. And as more people drive EVs, gas-tax revenue for road repairs is dwindling. So how can California and the rest of the country avoid road-funding shortfalls and ensure that EV drivers pay their share of needed repairs?

A research report submitted to the California Legislature this week by the University of California, Davis' Institute of Transportation Studies proposes an : Switch EVs to a mileage fee while continuing to have gasoline-powered cars pay gasoline taxes.

Gas tax or mileage fee?

Many states, including California, have opted for the easy way out—charging an extra registration fee for . But that is not a sustainable or effective solution, according to report author Alan Jenn, a UC Davis research scientist with the Plug-In Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Research Center.

"The California zero-emissions vehicle registration fee doesn't support the long-run funding of transportation infrastructure, nor is it equitable for drivers of electric and hydrogen vehicles," said Jenn.

Others argue that the gas tax must be replaced by a mileage-based fee as soon as possible to avert increasing shortfalls in road funding. But switching from the gas tax to a mileage fee would be technically and administratively difficult.

"California now has the opportunity to support alternative funding mechanisms," Jenn said. "Our study finds that a per-mile road charge, designed specifically for zero-emission vehicles, is a relatively low-cost and to funding our roads."

The proposed transition is expected to cost less, be easier to administer and provide a smooth transition away from gas taxes. The report concluded that a mileage-based user charge would be the easiest and least costly way of addressing the long-term decline of gas taxes.

The report, "Assessing Alternatives to California's Electric Vehicle Registration Fee," was requested by the California Legislature.

Explore further: Study shows tax on plug-in vehicles is not answer to road-funding woes

Related Stories

Why you should—and shouldn't—buy an electric car

February 21, 2018

California was on track to meet Gov. Jerry Brown's initial goal for putting 1.5 million environmentally friendly vehicles on the road by 2025, a new report says, but then Brown upped the target.

Recommended for you

Paper sensors remove the sting of diabetic testing

December 21, 2018

A technique that enables biologically active enzymes to survive the rigors of inkjet printing presents a promising alternative to routine blood screening finger jabs for diabetic blood sugar levels. The KAUST-led team used ...

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Mark Thomas
not rated yet 1 hour ago
No science in this article. The oil industry wants to hurt electric vehicle (EV) sales and use as much as possible to keep making their dirty money, including finding sneaky ways to increase costs for EV owners cloaked in fairness arguments. By the way, have you ever noticed Republicans only make fairness arguments that ultimately favor their donors like the Koch Brothers and the oil industry?

At least a couple fatal flaws with their conclusion. First, why should EV owners contribute to tax subsidies to the oil industry if they are not using their oil? As an EV owner I want a tax credit for my share of the billions or trillions of dollars worth of tax breaks the oil industry gets worldwide.

https://en.wikipe...ubsidies

Second, scientists and others have determined that we have this a big problem called Global Warming. Owners of electric vehicles deserve a BIG TAX CREDIT for every mile they drive without producing greenhouse gases.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.