UC Davis, the University of California at Davis was founded in 1908 as the University Farm an extension of UC Berkeley. In 1959, UC Davis was formally designated as a separate campus of the University of California System. UC Davis's most noteworthy accomplishes in research and academia are: School of Veterinary Medicine, environmental and agricultural science, biological sciences, School of Medicine and science related disciplines. UC Davis is consistently in the top 50 of all national universities for teacher quality, student satisfaction and excellence in highly complex research activity. The student body is comprised of over 32,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students.

Address
Third floor Mrak Hall University of California, Davis One Shields Avenue Davis, CA 95616
Website
http://www.ucdavis.edu/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Davis

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

UC Davis

Could alternative meat meet a growing demand?

Inside a UC Davis engineering lab, tiny round pellets swirl in a brown liquid inside a 5-liter glass tank. The tank, a bioreactor, is brewing edible fungi high in protein and designed to look and taste like meat.

Biotechnology

3 hours ago

0

37

Study suggests gun-free zones do not attract mass shootings

Gun-free zones have often been blamed for making schools, malls and other public areas more attractive to shooters; however, there have been no quantitative studies examining those claims. Now, in a first of its kind study ...

Political science

Sep 2, 2024

1

96

Experts study immigration in relation to jobs, crime and disease

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, immigrants made up 13.9% of the total population in 2022. Among them are highly skilled workers who fill critical gaps in high-tech industries as well as those who construct the buildings ...

Economics & Business

Aug 20, 2024

0

5

Less severe forest fires can reduce intensity of future blazes

Not all forest fires have devastating effects. Low- and moderate-severity forest wildfires can reduce the intensity of future conflagrations for as long as 20 years in certain climates, according to new research by the University ...

Ecology

Aug 19, 2024

0

1

California a botanical and climate change hot spot

From coastal redwoods and Joshua trees to golden poppies and sagebrush, California is a global botanical hotspot. It's also a place confronted with extreme heat, wildfires and crumbling coastlines.

Ecology

Jul 29, 2024

0

70

The salmon diaries: Life before and after Klamath Dam removal

When salmon return from the ocean to the Klamath River after the world's largest dam removal project ends this fall, they will regain access to 400 miles of historical spawning habitat their species has been cut off from ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 16, 2024

0

93

Online sales of a wild bat sold as décor threaten species

A fiery orange bat, its wings folded and tiny teeth forever bared on its fuzzy face, is mounted inside a 6-inch, black coffin. Its retail price: $59. Or, for $140, you can get one framed with its black and orange wings spread, ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 16, 2024

0

59

Roadkill a 'preventable natural disaster,' report finds

More than 48,000 deer, thousands of Pacific newts, close to 100 mountain lions and many thousands of other animals are killed each year by vehicles on California roads, according to the 2024 "roadkill report" from the University ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 19, 2024

0

0

page 1 from 40