UC Davis, the University of California at Davis was founded in 1908 as the University Farm an extension of UC Berkeley. In 1959, UC Davis was formally designated as a separate campus of the University of California System. UC Davis's most noteworthy accomplishes in research and academia are: School of Veterinary Medicine, environmental and agricultural science, biological sciences, School of Medicine and science related disciplines. UC Davis is consistently in the top 50 of all national universities for teacher quality, student satisfaction and excellence in highly complex research activity. The student body is comprised of over 32,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students.

Address Third floor Mrak Hall University of California, Davis One Shields Avenue Davis, CA 95616 Website http://www.ucdavis.edu/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Davis

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

