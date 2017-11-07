Ford, Chinese partner form electric car venture

November 8, 2017

Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it is launching a venture with a Chinese partner to develop electric vehicles for sale in China, the biggest market for the technology.

The announcement of the $750 million venture with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co. adds to rising investment by global automakers in China's growing electric industry.

Zotye already has its own electric vehicle business and said sales in the first 10 months of this year were up 14 percent over a year earlier, at 22,500.

Sales of pure-electric and gasoline-electric hybrids in China rose 50 percent last year over 2015 to 336,000 vehicles, or 40 percent of global demand. U.S. sales totaled 159,620.

Beijing has supported sales with subsidies and a planned quota system that would require automakers to produce electric cars or buy credits from companies that do.

Ford said it expects China's market for all-electrics and hybrids to grow to annual sales of 6 million by 2025. The company said previously that it plans to offer electric versions of 70 percent of its models sold in China by 2025.

Daimler AG's Mercedes Benz makes electric cars with a Chinese partner. Other global automakers including General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG have announced or are exploring similar ventures.

Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, says it will produce in China for global sale starting in 2019.

Renault-Nissan, China's Dongfeng announce e-car venture

August 29, 2017

Automakers Renault and Nissan say they will develop electric cars with a Chinese state-owned partner, adding to a series of tie-ups between global auto brands and local partners in the biggest electric vehicle market.

China delays electric car quota until 2019

September 28, 2017

China announced Thursday that it would delay until 2019 the enactment of a quota requiring automakers to produce a minimum number of electric cars after some foreign firms and Germany raised concerns.

Volvo's electric car brand Polestar unveils first model

October 17, 2017

Volvo Cars' performance electric car brand, Polestar, unveiled a four-seat coupe in lightweight carbon fiber as its first model Tuesday, adding to competition in a market dominated until now by Tesla.

Tesla to build wholly-owned Shanghai plant: WSJ

October 23, 2017

Tesla has reached an agreement with Shanghai authorities that would make it the first foreign automaker to build its own plant in China, putting it in the driver's seat in the world's biggest electric-vehicle market, the ...

GM plans to launch 10 electric cars in China by 2020

April 21, 2017

General Motors Co. plans to launch 10 electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles in China by 2020, an executive said Friday, as automakers speed up the rollout of alternative vehicles under pressure from Beijing to promote ...

