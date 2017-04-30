GM says will be first to profit from electric cars

May 1, 2017
GM expects to become the first auto manufacturer to make a profit of electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV pictured he
GM expects to become the first auto manufacturer to make a profit of electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV pictured here

US auto giant General Motors is poised to become the first manufacturer to make a profit from electric vehicles, a GM executive predicted on Monday.

The company leads the pack in reducing the cost of electric vehicles and ultimately offering an affordable version, said Mark Reuss, GM's executive vice president for .

Engineers have been working to reduce mass and improve battery efficiency since it does not take as much power to move a lighter-weight vehicle, he said.

"That's the mantra inside product development. That's what all our engineers are all working toward," Reuss told reporters.

And as GM increases production of electric vehicles, particularly in China, where GM has plans to introduce 10 different electric models by 2020, it will help drive down the cost of battery cells.

"We know the customers would like to drive electric but are unwilling to pay, and that's why we're going to be the first company to (produce) electric vehicles that people can afford at a profit," Reuss said.

GM will soon introduce a plug-in, all-electric vehicle based on the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan, and a Buick extended range electric similar to the Chevrolet Volt.

Other carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, PSA, Volkswagen, Ford and Tesla are promising to bring out additional electric vehicles, including Tesla's Model 3 due out in July aimed at the middle market.

GM's also will serve as a platform for the company's efforts to launch autonomous vehicles, Reuss said. GM has already begun testing self-driving tests in Detroit, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Reuss noted that deploying a fleet of all-electric autonomous vehicles would help lower battery costs.

Explore further: GM says electric Volt is safe despite fires

Related Stories

GM says electric Volt is safe despite fires

November 28, 2011

General Motors insisted Monday that its Chevrolet Volt is safe to drive despite the launch of a government probe after three of the Volt's electric batteries caught fire following safety tests.

Honda, Hitachi Automotive to develop, make electric vehicles

February 7, 2017

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. has signed a deal with Hitachi Automotive Systems to jointly develop, make and sell motors for electric vehicles, as the industry adapts to concerns over global warming and the environment.

Fisker relaunches electric car effort

October 5, 2016

Former BMW designer Henrik Fisker announced plans Tuesday to relaunch his electric vehicle efforts three years after a bankruptcy with his venture that made high-priced cars popular with celebrities.

Tesla surprises with profit in third quarter

October 26, 2016

Electric carmaker Tesla on Wednesday announced a profit for the third quarter and said it sees more positive results ahead as it ramps up production of new models.

Government initiative needed to boost electric vehicle use

July 16, 2015

Canadians want electric vehicles but governments need to help support the market, according to a team of Simon Fraser University researchers. The team has found more than one third of Canadian buyers want an electric vehicle—particularly ...

Recommended for you

Study finds gender bias in open-source programming

May 1, 2017

A study comparing acceptance rates of contributions from men and women in an open-source software community finds that, overall, women's contributions tend to be accepted more often than men's - but when a woman's gender ...

Detecting walking speed with wireless signals

May 1, 2017

We've long known that breathing, blood pressure, body temperature and pulse provide an important window into the complexities of human health. But a growing body of research suggests that another vital sign - how fast you ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.