July 19, 2016

Fast-charging everlasting battery power from graphene

by Han Lin, Fresh Science

Swinburne University researchers have invented a new, flexible energy-storage technology that could soon replace the batteries in our cars, phones and more.

Han Lin's new super (actually, a supercapacitor) can store as much energy per kilogram as a , but charges in minutes, or even seconds, and uses carbon instead of expensive lithium.

The majority of batteries used in Australia are lead-acid batteries. These have three main disadvantages: they can take hours to charge, they have a limited lifespan for charging and discharging, and they're bad for the environment, therefore requiring special, expensive disposal processes.

Han's supercapacitor charges extremely fast, can be charged and discharged millions of time, and is environmentally friendly.

Previously, a major problem with supercapacitors has been their low capacity to store energy. But Han has overcome this problem by using sheets of a form of carbon known as graphene, which has a very available to store energy.

Large scale production of the graphene that would be needed to produce these supercapacitors was once unachievable, but using a 3-D printer, Han is able to produce graphene at a low cost.

And because the technology is extremely flexible and thin (as thin as ordinary printing paper) the new super batteries could be potentially be built into clothing, or worn as a watch strap, to achieve a wearable power supply.

Provided by Fresh Science

Citation: Fast-charging everlasting battery power from graphene (2016, July 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-fast-charging-everlasting-battery-power-graphene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Novel energy inside a microcircuit chip: VTT developed an efficient nanomaterial-based integrated energy
61 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (13)