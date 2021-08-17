August 17, 2021

Detailed photodissociation dynamics of hydrogen sulfide revealed

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists reveal detailed photodissociation dynamics of hydrogen sulfide
Rotational and nuclear-spin level dependent multi-channel product measurement and photodissociation mechanisms of H2S. Credit: ZHAO Yarui and YUAN Kaijun

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is one of the most important molecules in the solar nebula, and its photochemical process strongly relates to the production of the SH(X) radicals and sulfur atoms in the interstellar medium.

Previous studies found that the astronomical observation deduced SH(X) abundance ratio was lower than that predicted by the standard astrochemical models in turbulent dissipation regions and shocks.

Recently, a group led by Prof. Yuan Kaijun from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Mike Ashfold from the University of Bristol and Dr. Chris Hansen from the University of New South Wales, revealed strong rotational excitation dependence in the photodissociation dynamics of . This provides an alternative explanation for the observation of SH(X) radical dissipation in the interstellar medium and the source of sulfur atoms in comets.

This study was published in Nature Communications on July 22.

The researchers applied high-resolution translational energy spectroscopies to elucidate the detailed photodissociation mechanisms of H2S. They found that the photochemical process of H2S was far more complicated than the current theoretical predictions, and the findings might need to be added into the related astrochemical models.

"Our experiments provide one of the most complete experimental studies of molecular photofragmentation processes reported to date, affording initial parent quantum state and nuclear -spin dependent, and detailed investigation of competing product channels," said Prof. YUAN. "It reveals heterogeneous and homogeneous predissociation pathways following excitation to a Rydberg state of H2S."

"This work is a landmark in ," said one of the reviewers of the study.

Explore further

Dalian Coherent Light Source reveals strong isotope effects in photodissociation of water isotopologue
More information: Yarui Zhao et al, Rotational and nuclear-spin level dependent photodissociation dynamics of H2S, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24782-6
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Detailed photodissociation dynamics of hydrogen sulfide revealed (2021, August 17) retrieved 17 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-photodissociation-dynamics-hydrogen-sulfide-revealed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
126 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can some liquid hand soaps smudge your eyeglass lenses?

18 hours ago

Photocatalytic oxidation over TiO2

Aug 11, 2021

Calcium in Anhydrous Calcium Chloride

Aug 10, 2021

Why Do Atoms Need to Have Free Electrons to Create Covalent Bonds?

Aug 09, 2021

Vaporization Heat and the Heat Capacity of H20 comparison

Aug 09, 2021

Why does Cu2 react with I- to give CuI?

Aug 07, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments