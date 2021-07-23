July 23, 2021

Dalian Coherent Light Source reveals strong isotope effects in photodissociation of water isotopologue

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Dalian Coherent Light Source reveals strong isotope effects in photodissociation of water isotopolog
Dalian Coherent Light Source revealing strong isotope effects in water photochemistry. Credit: DICP

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Yuan Kaijun and Prof. Yang Xueming from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed strong isotope effects in photodissociation of the water isotopologue (HOD) using the Dalian Coherent Light Source.

Their findings were published in Science Advances on July 23.

"Our illustrate dramatically different quantum state population distributions of OH and OD fragments from HOD photodissociation. The branching ratios of the H+OD and D+OH channels display large wavelength-dependent isotopic fractionation," said Prof. Yuan.

Because water is one of the most in the , photodissociation of water and its isotopologue by solar vacuum ultraviolet photons may be an alternative source of the D/H isotope heterogeneity, and this effect must be considered in photochemical models.

The photochemical processes identified in this work may vary the D/H isotopic ratios in the inner and outer regions, and/or in different periods of the solar nebula, which may cause the D/H isotope heterogeneity in the solar system.

Explore further

Dalian coherent light source reveals oxygen production from three-body photodissociation of water
More information: Zijie Luo et al, Strong isotope effect in the VUV photodissociation of HOD: A possible origin of D/H isotope heterogeneity in the solar nebula, Science Advances (2021). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abg7775
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Dalian Coherent Light Source reveals strong isotope effects in photodissociation of water isotopologue (2021, July 23) retrieved 23 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-dalian-coherent-source-reveals-strong.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A ray crossing 2 media of different indices and energy conservation

4 hours ago

A layman's question about entanglement

Jul 22, 2021

How does conservation of energy apply at the nuclear level?

Jul 21, 2021

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Jul 18, 2021

Why does the Sun need sunlight?

Jul 18, 2021

Block universe and entropy increase

Jul 16, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments